Automotive Propeller Shaft Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast 2027

Automotive propeller shaft is one of the most crucial components in the automotive drivetrain system, as the component is responsible for transmitting engine torque to the automotive wheels, which finally turns into motion of the vehicle. Propeller shaft is a key component deciding the performance of the vehicle, thus design and development of automotive propeller shaft must be done with high precision. Due to this factor, which is further supplemented by the existing regulatory atmosphere in automotive industry focused on lightweight and increased fuel efficiency, propeller shaft manufacturers invest heavily in research and development for innovating new products. The global automotive propeller shaft market is expected to witness healthy upsurge in sales, owing to robustly growing demand for new vehicles. Light weighting of propeller shaft is presently the prime focus of propeller shaft manufacturers, the lightweight shafts will not only improve fuel efficiency but also enhance driving experience, this trend has brought hollow shafts into limelight and significant growth is expected in hollow shafts segment. The manufacturers are focusing on introducing new and advanced materials, which could significantly reduce weight of the shafts.

Global Automotive Propeller Shaft Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for automotive, particularly passenger cars, which in turn leads to increased vehicle production, is one of the major motive forces driving the growth of automotive propeller shafts market. High value growth in vehicle sales is witnessed in developing nations such as India where the national economy has been growing robustly over years. Further, existing regulatory environment to mitigate concerns such as carbon emissions is motivating manufacturers to invest in research and development, which again drives the market growth. However, on the other side, increasing cost of raw materials and economic uncertainties existing in some of the major regions could hamper growth of the global automotive propeller shaft market.

Global Automotive Propeller Shaft Market: Segmentation

The global automotive propeller shaft market can be segmented based on product type, material type, shaft position, category, vehicle type and sales channel.

By product type, the global automotive propeller shaft market can be classified into:

Single Piece

Multi-Piece

Collapsible shafts

By shaft position, the global automotive propeller shaft market can be classified into:

Front

Interaxle

Rear

By category, the global automotive propeller shaft market can be classified into:

Rigid

Hollow

By material type, the global automotive propeller shaft market can be classified into:

Steel

Aluminium

Carbon Fibre

By vehicle type, the global automotive propeller shaft market can be classified into:

Passenger Cars

Economic cars

Mid-range

Premium & Luxury

Light commercial vehicles

Heavy commercial vehicles

Heavy Trucks

Buses & Coaches

By sales channel, the global automotive propeller shaft market can be classified into:

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Propeller Shaft Market: Region-wise Outlook

Asia pacific dominates the global automotive production and sales, thus the region is expected to remain as the major market in terms of demand for automotive propeller shaft both from OEMs and aftermarket replacement demands. India, China, Japan, South Korea and ASEAN countries are expected to be the key drivers for the growth in the market. The market in the region is expected to witness entry of new market participants to gratify the domestic demands. In the latter half of the forecast period, manufacturers will be keener towards new product development and establishing strategic collaborations and partnerships with leading technology providers. Europe, being a home for leading automotive technology providers, is expected to be the next big market and maintain its position as innovator for propeller shaft technology. North America is projected to remain as the next major market followed by Europe, and the U.S. is the major contributor to the growth in the region. Latin America automotive propeller shaft market is expected to witness fast growth, as major auto OEMs have shifted their production into growing markets of Latin America.

Global Automotive Propeller Shaft Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global automotive propeller shaft market are:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

Dana Holding Corporation

GKN PLC

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Meritor, Inc.

SHOWA Corporation

Hitachi Automotive Systems America, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.

