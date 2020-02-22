Automotive Pressure Sensors Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2025

This report studies the global Automotive Pressure Sensors market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Pressure Sensors market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and other regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa)

Automobile pressure sensor is used to bring hydraulic braking system of hydraulic control of power plant, it can detect the reservoir pressure of pressure, make or break the signal output oil pump and oil pressure of abnormal alarm.

The pressure sensors market for hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing automotive pressure sensors market

The major manufacturers covered in this report

INFINEON

SENSATA

ROBERT BOSCH

Denso

DELPHI

CONTINENTAL

ANALOG DEVICES

NXP

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS

MELEXIS

TE CONNECTIVITY

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

ABS

Airbag

TPMS

Engine

HVAC

Transmission

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

MEMS

Strain Gauge

Ceramic

