Automotive Pressure Plate Market Driven by Technological Innovations, reports Fact.MR

The automotive industry is witnessing increasing alternatives hitting the market owing to which the sale of essential automotive components which include automotive pressure plate are subjected to rise significantly. Automotive pressure plate being an important part of the clutch system, is being manufactured and sold on a large scale. The numerous market players are involved in extensive research for creating a compact and well-designed clutch system that is equipped with an enhanced automotive pressure plate to improve the driving experience of the automobile driver. The Automotive Pressure Plate Market has gained greater traction owing to the increasing use of the automotive pressure plate in the automotive industries of emerging countries that are experiencing the demand for automotive vehicles on a large scale.

Moreover, the automotive services industry is expected to gain greater revenue in the coming years owing to the complexities of performing maintenance, repairs, and replacements by vehicle owners themselves. Pertaining to this scenario, the automotive pressure plate market could encounter increased sales with the replacement of automotive pressure plate in the automotive vehicles. The automotive pressure plate market is growing as a result of the growing demand for automotive pressure plates.

The pressure plate is an essential component of the clutch system in automobiles. A pressure plate is a spring loaded device that can either engage or disengage the clutch disc and flywheel. It bolts into the flywheel. The clutch disc fits in between the flywheel and the pressure plate. There are basically two type of pressure plates — the diaphragm type and the coil spring type. The manufacturers of automotive pressure plates ensure that these plates have high temperature resistance properties along with considerable stress limits. Furthermore, the focus is also being put on the research and development of compact automotive pressure plates so as to downsize the clutch system. The type of automotive pressure plates to be used usually depends on the type of vehicle and the type of clutch system installed in the vehicle. Usually, automotive pressure plates are only used with friction clutches, which may be either single plate, multi plate or cone clutches. Moreover, pressure plates are usually manufactured either using cast iron or stainless steel. With growing automotive industry across the globe, the demand of automotive pressure plates is expected to ramp up in the coming years, thereby creating significant opportunities for augmentation of the automotive pressure plate market during the forecast period.

The automotive pressure plate market is directly dependent on the sales of automotive vehicles across the globe. With increasing disposable income of the population across the globe, the demand for passenger cars and other automotive vehicles as means of local commute is expected to increase significantly in the coming years. This is expected to increase the demand in the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years. Furthermore, the cost associated with manual clutches is fairly less as compared to that associated with automatic clutches. This is expected to further give a positive boost to the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years.

Increasing demand for high power vehicles coupled with increased acceleration and traction capabilities is expected to increase the demand for highly efficient powertrains in vehicles. This is expected to drive the demand for compact automotive pressure plates in the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years.

However, the popularity of automatic transmission is increasing across the globe. This can be attributed to increasing preference for enhanced driving comfort. Moreover, the fuel efficiency of automatic clutch transmission systems is higher than that of manual clutches. This has further increased the preference for automatic transmission. This is one of the prime reasons which might hamper the growth of the automotive pressure plate market. Furthermore, electric vehicles are gaining popularity across the globe. However, the applicability of manual clutches in electric vehicles is very less. This factor, again, is capable of hampering the growth of the automotive pressure plate market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years. This can be attributed to the expected increase in the fleet of the vehicles in the region due to the growing middle class population and thereby, demand. Furthermore, the demand of luxury vehicles is increasing significantly in the North America market. However, the preference for automatic transmission has also increased in the region. This may somehow have a negative impact on the sales in the automotive pressure plate market in the coming years. Furthermore, the adoption of automotive pressure plate is also expected to increase in MEA region owing to growing preference for low cost manual clutches.

Automotive Pressure Plate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the automotive pressure plate market are MACAS Automotive, MK AUTO Group, Setco Automotive Limited., Apls Automotive Industries Pvt. Ltd., Makino Auto Industries Pvt. Ltd., ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Valeo Friction Materials India Private Limited, GOLDEN Precision Products Pvt. Ltd, SASSONE SRL, Raicam Clutch Ltd, California Custom Clutch Corporation, RSM Autokast Ltd.

