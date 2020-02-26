Automotive Powertrain Market: Sales for Mid-Sized Vehicles to Remain High

Growing need for an effective transmission system in vehicles is expected to fuel demand for automotive powertrains globally. In addition, imposition of regulations regarding reducing the emission level is expected to impact growth of the global automotive powertrain market positively.

This report, compiled by Fact.MR, provides in-depth analysis of the global automotive powertrain market for the forecast period 2017-2026, and offers key insights about future market direction.

Against the backdrop of unsustainable petroleum consumption, governments are propelling environmental regulations for automotive manufacturers. Sophisticated vehicle technologies have shown their mettle for lessening fuel consumption and vehicle emissions. A coherent research into vehicle electrification has become the latest automotive trend as hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and battery elective vehicles (BEVs) offer capacity for plethora of energy savings.

Almost every manufacturer is downsizing its stable of engines by replacing bigger engines with smaller versions, or boosting the mix of existing smaller displacements without consolidating engine offerings. Additionally, manufacturers are heavily focusing on integrating engine management sensors to enhance the efficiency of the engine and bolster the fuel economy. According to the study, automotive manufacturers are having high hopes on automotive powertrains equipped with smart actuators and sensor clusters. These substantiate the need to integrate automotive components such as smart actuators, transmission and sensor clusters, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for automotive powertrain. Manufacturers are also vying to focus on leading technological features such as combustion control system.

Scalable and modular powertrain system components such as transmission, engine and brushless motor controller assure customer-specific and efficient control. As such, sensor clusters, fuel supply management and smart actuators have been part of the powertrain product portfolio.

The sale of automotive powertrain is anticipated to rise substantially owing to soaring demand for high towering capacity, propelling acceleration and generating power in the engine. Meanwhile, there has been growing traction for plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) which presents the ability to charge deplete the battery like a battery electric vehicles for improved efficiency on short trips and the ability to consumer fuel for longer trips. Accordingly, plug-in hybrid electric vehicle provides fuel saving potential vis-à-vis conventional vehicles.

According to the report, demand for mid-sized vehicles is projected to spurt in the wake of relatively cheaper prices. On the other hand, battery electric vehicle segment is expected to observe the fastest growth in the automotive powertrain market.

Automotive Powertrain Market: Report Content

The report provides a robust analysis on the automotive powertrain market underpinned by qualitative and quantitative analysis. The report sheds light on the segregation of the market to provide an in-depth view of the market. Further, the report delineates the dynamics of the market which have significant impact on the development of the lithography market: drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities.

The report includes preface and executive summary to offer an actionable insights on the automotive powertrain market. Furthermore, the report in the market overview section elucidates market indicators, key players. The overview section subsequently delineates Porters’ Five Force analysis that succors in showcasing the competitive landscape with respect to automotive powertrain market. The report also shed light on the market outlook section which elucidates reimbursement scenario with respect to region and peruses on technological development.

Primary research and secondary research offer a deep dive analysis on automotive powertrain market. Primary research focuses on veracious review from experts, telephonic interview, unbiased and honest views from surveys and seasoned analyst. On the other hand, the secondary research sheds light on Factiva, trade journals, EC filing, and resourceful database. The report also features absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections.

Automotive Powertrain Market: Competitive Landscape

The report focuses on the coherent assessment of competitive landscape of the automotive powertrain market propelled by the inclusion of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. As such, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis focuses on strategies deployed by pertinent companies in the automotive powertrain market. Additionally, the report is underpinned by the incorporation of company profile, recent development, SWOT analysis, company profile, annual revenue, key differentiation and strategic overview.

Major players in the global market of automotive transmission include Ford Motors, General Motors, Hyundai, Volkswagen Group, BorgWarner Inc., Toyota, GKN plc., JTEKT Corp., Delphi Automobile LLP and Magna Powertrain Ltd.

