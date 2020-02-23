Automotive Power Modules Market 2019 Trends, Size, Share, Key Players, Forecast 2023

Automotive Power Modules Market Overview:

The global automotive power modules market is projected to witness exponential growth during the study period. The rising production of automobiles are accelerating the growth of automotive power modules market. In addition, growing focus by consumers and OEMs on minimizing power losses, increasing power density, and maximizing power savings are driving the growth of this market.

One of the key factors considered for the growth of this market is the growing competition between automotive power module component providers and increasing support from the local government to produce electric vehicles, which has fortified to design the power module components as per the guidelines set by governing bodies in the automotive sector across different regions.

Automotive Power Modules Market is expected to witness 21% CAGR during the period, 2019 to 2023

Key Players Automotive Power Modules Market are-

The prominent players in the automotive Power Modules market include The Phillips Screw Company (US), Permanent Technologies Inc. (US), Atotech (Germany), Shanghai Tianbao Fastener Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China), and Shamrock International (US). Jiangsu Xing Chang Jiang International Co., Ltd. (China), Nifco Inc. (Japan), KOVA Power Modules Pvt Ltd (India), Bulten AB (Sweden), and Westfield Power Modules Limited (UK) are among others.

Automotive Power Modules Market Segmentation:

The global automotive power modules market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type, propulsion, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into the Intelligent Power Module (IPM) and Power Integrated Module (PIM). On the basis of vehicle type, the market has been segmented into a passenger car and commercial vehicle.

On the basis of propulsion, the market has been segmented into ICE vehicle and electric vehicle, wherein electric vehicle the market is further sub-segmented in battery, hybrid, and plug-in electric vehicle.

Market Research Analysis:

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Power Modules is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to the growing production of automobiles from China, India, Kores, and Japan. Moreover, growing population and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for Automotive Power Modules market in this region. Furthermore, the growing industrialization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

Europe is estimated to account for a considerable share in the global Automotive Power Modules market during the forecast period owing to the presence of key players such as Infineon Technologies (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany) are contributing in the growth of this market.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global automotive power modules market has been segmented into four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing automotive infrastructure and increases in sales of electric vehicles across the region.

Moreover, increased uses of electrification in vehicles is expected to boost the demand for Automotive Power Modules market in this region. Furthermore, the rise in demand for safety features in vehicles and increasing investment by public and private players to develop automotive power modules such as power inverter, integrated dual charger, and others across the country are contributing in the growth of this market in this region.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continue….

