The “Automotive Plastic Bumper Market Key Development Factors and Upcoming Industry Trends During 2017-2022” research report includes compilation of various facets of the market apropos to the demand and supply of automotive plastic bumper worldwide. The extensive study on automotive plastic bumper market offers valuable insights on all segments that define the growth path of the market for automotive plastic bumper. The report includes past data, present market analysis and future assessment and the values are represented in US$ Mn. Several aspects such as key trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities impacting the sales of automotive plastic bumper have been covered in this 15 chapter report.

The demand for automotive plastic bumper is largely pushed by the significant growth in manufacturing of passenger cars and commercial vehicles. According to OICA, the production of commercial vehicles has been steadily increasing across the globe. This growth is mainly fuelled by the increasing trading activities which involves transportation of goods and growing preference for local transport such as buses. According to OICA, the production of commercial vehicles in China in 2016 was 3,698,050 units which increased to 4,208,747 units in 2017. Likewise, in Russia, 2017 recorded a mass production of commercial vehicles that touched 203,264 units, as compared to previous year statistics that reflected 179,215 units of commercial vehicles produced. Likewise, number of passenger cars in China increased by 385,943 units as compared to 2016 and in Russia the count touched 223,255 units in 2017. Rising production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are expected to pave potential growth avenues for automotive plastic bumper, in turn pushing their market’s growth.

Manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper are investing in research and development platform to carry out innovations in their product. Developments in automotive plastic bumper are being carried out to enhance the safety quotient for vehicles as well as pedestrians. On the back of surging novelties in the automotive plastic bumper space, the sales of automotive plastic bumper are likely to witness an upswing in the coming years. Moreover, with significant proliferation of technology in the automotive space, smart automotive plastic bumpers are in the offing. For instance, Plastic Ominum has introduced intelligent automotive plastic bumper that feature embedded intelligence. This automotive plastic bumper includes integrated radar, innovative front grille, and an advanced impact absorption and detection system. This innovation also features light weight, facilitates reduction in carbon dioxide levels, aerodynamic tailgate and enhanced personalization and safety.

The report on “Automotive Plastic Bumper Market Forecast, Trend Analysis and Competition Tracking – Global Review 2017-2022” provides unbiased intelligence on various facets of the market. The comprehensive analysis on various market segments can be leveraged to enhance hold over the market, achieve sustainability and focus on future expansion. The automotive plastic bumper market report includes assessment on various materials used in the manufacturing of automotive plastic bumper, such as polypropylene, polybutylene terephthalate, poly carbonate and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. It also covers analysis on distribution channels such as OEMs and the aftermarket for automotive plastic bumper. Automotive plastic bumper demand and sales in various vehicles such as passenger cars, LCVs and HCVs worldwide along with price ranges (low, mid and high) are also covered in this report. Historical data, current market scenario and future projections are detailed in this report.

Automotive plastic bumper is a structure integrated with or attached to the rear and front ends of an automobile. The primary function of the automotive plastic bumper is to considerably reduce the impact of collision by dissipating the kinetic energy during the collision, consequently minimizing repairing cost. Various developments in automotive plastic bumper have been carried out by manufacturers in a bid to enhance safety of the vehicle and the driver alike, as well as ensure pedestrian safety.

The report on automotive plastic bumper market provides a complete assessment on various manufacturers of automotive plastic bumper across the globe. The market for automotive plastic bumper being a fragmented one, intelligence on automotive plastic bumper companies can offer valuable insights to the reader using which key strategies can be formulated to achieve sustenance and an edge over the competition in the long run. Key facets of the competition including company overview, key strategies, automotive plastic bumper design developments and innovations, expansion plans, geographical spread, mergers and acquisitions and key financials have been covered in this section. Key companies such as Faurecia SA, Toray Industries Inc., Benteler International AG, Flex-N-Gate Corporation and Sam vardhana Mother son Automotive Systems Group B.V have been profiled in the automotive plastic bumper market report.

