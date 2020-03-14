Automotive Personal Assistance System Market Research Report, Opportunities and Challenges and Forecast to 2027

Fundamentally society today desire for safe and effective mobility at low economic and ecological costs. However, its technical implementation varies among societies, based on their degree of development and possible evolutionary roadmap for automotive personal assistance system. Vehicles have emerged as systems based on optimal sensors such as Lidar sensor, Radar sensor, Ultrasonic sensor and Infrared sensor, however automated and supportive traffic still remains a visualization of the future, transitional step towards that goal can be understood through system that mitigate or avoid collision in particular driving situations. Automotive personal assistance system (APAS) is developed to enhanced vehicle system safety and better driving. Some component of this technology included image processors, Lidar sensors, system- on- a chip processors and vehicle cameras. Moreover, there are some adaptive systems such as Autobraking system, Blind spot warning system, Braking assistance system, Forward collision warning system, Lane departure warning system, Rear cross traffic warning system and infraction warning system related to automotive personal assistance system. Over the next few decades, the market will witness increased penetration of automotive personal vehicle assistant systems by OEMs, this technology segment will grow with high growth rate in automotive electronics segments. The market is anticipated to be regularized by regulations, government has passed a vehicular safety system standards such IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) 2020 for image sensor quality and communication etiquettes such as Vehicle Information API (Application Programming Interface). Furthermore, the technology has given the opportunity to consumer to connect to their tablet and smartphone to vehicle infotainment system. Platforms such as Apple’s Carplay and Googles’ Android Auto are used broadly by auto OEMs in in their infotainment system to permit drivers to connect their smartphone to the car hardware. This escalation in consumer shift will enhance growth in the global automotive personal assistance system market in forecast period.

Automotive Personal Assistance System Market: Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing demand for connectivity of vehicle and telematics has led to technological advances, which aim at increasing the overall in-vehicle experience of both the drivers and passenger. Moreover, U.S. government has passed a rule for rear view camera under Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in 2014. Government interference to increase vehicle safety and improved safety controls such as telematics services for instance e-call and ERA-GLONASS are progressively being adopted to avoid distracted driving and enhances road safety.

Restraints:

Design complexity and technological pivots, potential security breach and rapid change in technology may hinder the global automotive personal assistance system market. Use of this technology is limited for high-end luxury vehicles, and presently the rate of adoption by automotive OEMs seems to be limited. Furthermore, the global automotive personal assistant system market is temperately consolidated owning to presence of limited recognized player holding substantial market share.

Trends:

AutomotiveOEMs started focusing on operating system, as well hardware, and shifted from the usage of traditional operating system to the usage of Linux and QNX. The automotive industry is gaining traction with high rate of adoption of Android operating system. The increasing adaptability of voice biometrics system may increase the global automotive personal assistance system market in forecast period.

Automotive Personal Assistance System Market: Segmentation:

The global automotive personal assistance system market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle types:

Passenger Cars SUV Luxury & Premium Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

The global automotive personal assistance system market can be segmented related system:

Steering system

Lane departure warning system

Braking assist system

Vehicle to vehicle communication system

Navigation system

The global automotive personal assistance system market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Automotive Personal Assistance System Market: Key Participants:

