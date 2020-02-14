Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Global Market Share, Size, Trends and Growth Forecasts 2019 – 2023

Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2019

A pedestrian protection system is used to protect the pedestrians in the event of a sudden collision so that they it leads to less harm. The pedestrian protection system has sensors that are designed for detecting collisions with pedestrians and an airbag control unit that is capable of triggering the actuators for lifting the engine hood. When the system is activated, the rear section of the bonnet gets raised and the driver receives an automatic alarm. Systems such as popup hood and speed airbags, and flexible air tubes are used for pedestrian safety during the time of sudden accidents. The various systems majorly concentrate on protecting the pedestrians heads and limbs.

The automotive pedestrian protection systems have a substantial demand due to increasing stringent regulatory norms worldwide. There have been significant technological developments in the automotive industry in terms of safety systems.

Automotive safety systems over time have become very sophisticated and well developed in the recent years. The increase in use of personal automobiles for long-distance travel and the increased purchasing power of customers have resulted in use of advanced and high powered automobiles. The increase in technological developments and gradual increase in number of collisions have a positive impact on the automotive pedestrian protection system market. Pedestrian safety plays an important role for major automotive manufacturers, which calls for innovation and research and development targeted at enhancing individual component capabilities. As the rising number of vehicles are resulting in heavy traffic the road infrastructure gives less space for the pedestrians to walk . In this situation, pedestrians find it difficult to walk freely on the roads, especially the road crossings. Thus, the need for safety of the pedestrians has become more important.The market for automotive pedestrian protection systems is set to witness a steep increase in demand.

For this study, global automotive pedestrian protection system market has been segmented based on technology, component, type, vehicle type, and region. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into active safety and passive safety. The passive safety segment has the largest market size as it focuses on minimizing the risk of death or serious injuries to the pedestrian. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into sensors, actuators, control units, cameras, and others. Among these, sensors segment holds the largest share as sensors are the main component that detects the changes of the surroundings. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into automatic braking & collision advance, brake assist, external airbags, and pop-up bonnets. The automatic braking & advance collision segment holds the largest share as such systems help in avoiding fatal grave injuries and high-speed collisions. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into ICE vehicles, electric vehicles, and hybrid vehicles. ICE vehicles segment holds the largest share as such vehicles have the components like radiators in the front which has major injury chances .Based on regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Stringent Government Regulations across the globe

4.1.2 Rising demand for pedestrian protection technologies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High adoption costs:

4.2.2 Limited functionality of the PPS components:

4.3 Opportunity

4.3.1 Scope in Emerging Nations

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.1.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.1.5 Rivalry

5.2 Supply Chain Analysis

………..

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Financial Overview

12.1.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Strategy

12.2 Aptiv PLC

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Financial Overview

12.2.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Strategy

12.3 Continental AG

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Financial Overview

12.3.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Strategy

12.4 Autoliv Inc.

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Financial Overview

12.4.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Strategy

12.5 Denso Corporation

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Financial Overview

12.5.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.5.4 Key Developments

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Strategy

12.6 Magna International Inc.

12.6.1 Company Overview

12.6.2 Financial Overview

12.6.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.6.4 Key Developments

12.6.5 Key Strategy

12.7 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

12.7.1 Company Overview

12.7.2 Financial Overview

12.7.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.7.4 Key Developments

12.7.5 Key Strategy

12.8 Mobileye

12.8.1 Company Overview

12.8.2 Financial Overview

12.8.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.8.4 Key Developments

12.8.5 Key Strategy

12.9 WABCO Holdings, Inc.

12.9.1 Company Overview

12.9.2 Financial Overview

12.9.3 Products/Services Offerings

12.9.4 Key Developments

12.9.5 Key Strategy

Continued…..

