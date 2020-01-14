Automotive Parts Die-Casting -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026

Automotive Parts Die-Casting Industry

Description

Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market is accounted for $8.31 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.54 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. Factors such as favorable government initiative, the growing market for light weight vehicles and technological advancements are fueling the market growth. However, high production & maintenance cost and volatile prices of raw material are hampering the market.

The automotive die casting process is basically a manufacturing process used to manufacture complex and intricate metal parts and components using reusable molds, which are called dies. The die casting process used in automobiles makes use of metal, die casting machine, furnace and die. The metal that is usually a nonferrous alloy like zinc or aluminum is first melted in the furnace and then injected inside the dies of the die casting machine.

Amongst production process type, vacuum die-casting segment held considerable market share due to minimal porosity and tensile strength of the end product from the process. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share being the global manufacturing hub of the world. India is more and more growing as a hub for the automobile components manufacturers for magnesium and zinc die cast auto parts. In addition, emerging economies like India and china are the major factors for the growth of the market.

Some of the key players profiled Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market include Tyche Diecast Private Limited, Texas Die-casting, Sunbeam Auto Pvt. Ltd, Spark Minda Ashok Minda Group, Sipra Engineers, Sandhar Technologies Limited, Ryobi Die-casting Inc, Rockman Industries Ltd, Raltor Metal Technik India Pvt. Ltd, Ningbo Parison Die-casting Co Ltd, Mino Industry USA, Inc, Kinetic Die-casting Company, Gibbs Die-casting Group, Endurance Group, Dynacast, Die-casting Solutions GmbH and Castwel Auto Parts Pvt Ltd.

Raw Materials Types Covered:

• Magnesium

• Aluminum

• Zinc

• Other Raw materials

Production Processes Types Covered:

• Semi-solid die-casting

• Squeeze die-casting

• Vacuum die-casting

• Pressure die-casting

Applications Covered:

• Transmission parts

• Body assemblies

• Engine Parts

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

….

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Tyche Diecast Private Limited

10.2 Texas Die-casting

10.3 Sunbeam Auto Pvt. Ltd

10.4 Spark Minda, Ashok Minda Group

10.5 Sipra Engineers

10.6 Sandhar Technologies Limited

10.7 Ryobi Die-casting Inc.

10.8 Rockman Industries Ltd.

10.9 Raltor Metal Technik India Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Ningbo Parison Die-casting Co., Ltd.

10.11 Mino Industry USA, Inc.

10.12 Kinetic Die-casting Company

10.13 Gibbs Die-casting Group

10.14 Endurance Group

10.15 Dynacast

10.16 Die-casting Solutions GmbH

10.17 Castwel Auto Parts Pvt Ltd.

List of Tables

Table 1 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Region (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 2 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Raw Material (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 3 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Magnesium (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 4 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Aluminum (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 5 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Zinc (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 6 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Other Raw Materials (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 7 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Production Process Type (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 8 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Semi-solid die-casting (2016-2026) ($MN)

Table 9 Global Automotive Parts Die-Casting Market Outlook, By Squeeze die-casting (2016-2026) ($MN)

Continued…

