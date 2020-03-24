Automotive Parts and Components Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Automotive Parts and Components Market 2019

Auto parts and components include bodies, frame, interiors, outsides, seating, powertrains, electronics, mirrors, terminations, rooftop frameworks and modules, and so on. Every one of the parts and components are introduced in a vehicle to supply the best driving knowledge.

Car Parts and Components is generally utilized in OEM and Aftermarkets. The previous record for piece of the overall industry over 67%, while the last record for the rest. For much of the time supplanted parts and segments, the cost in Aftermarket for the most part lower.

Report Overview

A recent report on WiseGuy Reports (WGR) has provided a brief overview of the industry with an insightful explanation. This overview mentions the definition of the product/service along with several applications of such a product or service in different end-user industries. It also includes the analysis of the production and management technology employed for the same. The report on global Automotive Parts and Components market has given an in-depth study in some new and prominent industry trends, competitive analysis, and detailed regional analysis for the review period of 2013-2028.

Market Dynamics

This report mentions various factors that are causative of fast-paced expansion of the Automotive Parts and Components market. This includes a detailed study of the pricing history of the product/service, the value of the product/service, and numerous volume trends. Some principal factors studied in the report include the influence of mounting population on a global level, burgeoning technological advancements, and the dynamics of demand and supply noted in the Automotive Parts and Components market. Additionally, it also studies the impact of various government initiatives and the competitive landscape existing in the Automotive Parts and Components market through the forecast period.

The Leading key players covered in this study

Robert Bosch

Denso Corp.

Magna International

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hyundai Mobis

Aisin Seiki

Faurecia

Lear Corp.

Valeo

Delphi Automotive

Yazaki Corp.

Sumitomo Electric

JTEKT Corp.

Thyssenkrupp

Mahle GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

BASF

Calsonic Kansei Corp.

Toyota Boshoku Corp.

Schaeffler

Panasonic Automotive

Toyoda Gosei

Autoliv

Hitachi Automotive

Gestamp

BorgWarner Inc.

Hyundai-WIA Corp.

Magneti Marelli

Samvardhana Motherson

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

Driveline & Powertrain

Interiors & Exteriors

Electronics

Bodies & Chassis

Seating

Lighting

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

OEMs

Aftermarket

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Parts and Components Manufacturers

Automotive Parts and Components Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Parts and Components Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

The automotive industry has been on the right tracks of enhancing the current car technology concerning speed, performance, and efficiency. Although the sector shows massive development with regards to fuel efficiency, engines, power trains, and tires, autonomous cars are at the forefront. Tesla, Google, Uber, General Motors, and Lift have invested sufficient capital in the development of accurate and reliable autonomous vehicle mechanisms, looking to get an early start in the autonomous ride-share market. Ride-sharing applications designed to provide users easy access to cars as an alternative to public transport has been met with huge success in major cities and modest adoption in tier-II and tier-III cities. This could turn out to be a banner year for autonomous car technology.

