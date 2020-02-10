Automotive Parking Radar Market ASP Forecast by Applications 2019-2024

“Global Automotive Parking Radar Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” includes various market segments such as market share, size, growth, trends, revenue and forecast by company profiles, products / types, applications / end-users and worldwide regional analysis with SWOT analysis and landscape and industrial competition overview of Automotive Parking Radar Market.

This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. This report studies the Automotive Parking Radar market. Parking Radars (or Parking Sensor) are designed to alert the driver about obstacles while parking or reversing. The use of display along with parking Radar gives a more precise look to understand quickly about the obstacle in terms of distance and representation.

Scope of the Report:

The global production of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is the largest production region in 2016, the production is about 82 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 30%; North America is the second largest production region in 2016, the production is about 68 M Units in 2016, the market share is about 25%;

The global consumption of automotive parking radar is about 273 M Units in 2016, Europe is also the largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 76.5 M Unit, the market share is about 28%; China is the second largest consumption region in 2016, the consumption is about 65 M Unit, the market share is about 24%;

The average price of automotive parking radar is about 15.5 USD per Unit in 2016, the average gross margin is about 20%, the price shows down trend and the gross margin has the similar trend;

The worldwide market for Automotive Parking Radar is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.1% over the next five years, will reach 6810 million US$ in 2024, from 4510 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Parking Radar in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Automotive Parking Radar Market will reach Million USD in 2019. The report begins from overview of market size and forecast by types, regions and applications, also, this report introduces market competitive analysis among the companies and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Bosch

Denso

Fujitsu Ten

Continental

Autoliv

Delphi

ZF

Valeo

Hella

Market Segment by Type, covers (Market Size & Forecast, Major Vendors of Type etc.):

Forward

Rear View

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive Parking Radar product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive Parking Radar, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive Parking Radar in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Automotive Parking Radar competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Automotive Parking Radar breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Automotive Parking Radar market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automotive Parking Radar sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

