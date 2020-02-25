Automotive Paint Robots Market: Volume Sales of 7 Axis Automated Paint Robots to Exceed 360 Units in 2018

his report offers a scrutinized analysis on the automotive paint robots market for the period, 2018 to 2028. Key automotive paint robots market growth influencers, including drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities, have also been studied in detail. The size of the automotive paint robots market has been evaluated and rendered in terms of volume (units) as well as value (US$ Mn). The automated paint robots market traced an impressive growth graph, with the in revenues in 2018 estimated at over US$ 680 Mn, according to a new Fact.MR study. A variety of factors continue to influence prospects of the automated paint robots market, which range from integration of real-time diagnostics and precise paint control to intelligent modernization paint workshops for amplifying the production efficiency.

Request Free Sample Report Here:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2232

6 axis automated paint robots have traditionally governed the market in terms of both value and volume. However, palpability of the 7 axis automated paint robots has increased at a rapid pace recently, with volume sales to exceed 360 units in 2018, estimates Fact.MR study.

Enhanced operational efficiency, devoid of linear displacement rail, along with time savings in replacing integrated pneumatic control system and high-voltage components, linked with 7 axis automated paint robots continue to concentrate end-customer focus toward these new generation automated paint robots.

Fact.MR study offers forecast on the automotive paint robots market for the period between 2018 and 2028. The study envisages promising growth prospects, and projects an impressive 9.2% volume CAGR for the automotive paint robots market through 2028.

Research Efforts to Automate Painting Trade

Automotive paint robots market has witnessed several research efforts, particularly by research institutions and universities, targeted toward automating the painting trade. A prime example of such research projects being the development of mobile paint spraying system by the Nanyang Technological University, the arms of which can reach heights up to 10 meters.

Developments such as aforementioned have served as a boon for established commercial vehicle manufacturers. Several other relevant projects, such as that of Hubert Palfinger Technologies GmbH, which focuses on development of a robotic painting system that can coat ships with area output of nearly 1400 square meters per hour.

Browse Full report with TOC

https://www.factmr.com/report/2232/automotive-paint-robots-market

Automotive Paint Robots Market – Segmentation

The automotive paint robots market has been primary segmented into automotive paint robots type, automotive paint robots configuration, and regional markets for automotive paint robots. Imperative automotive paint robots market numbers such as revenues, volume sales, Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, and the revenue share of all the automotive paint robots market segments and their sub-segments in terms of both value & volume, have been provided in the report.

Robust Future Vehicle Production Growth Worldwide to Influence Demand

Vehicle production is likely to witness strong growth in Japan, India, and MEA, with the Fact.MR study forecasting approximately 5.0%, 5.9%, and 5.6% CAGR in these regions respectively. Apart from these regions, vehicle production will continue on their steady growth trajectory in countries of Europe and Latin America, with CAGRs projected at approximately 4.0% in these regions. Such strong prospects for vehicle production worldwide point at promising demand trends for various machinery and equipment, and automotive paint robots are no exception.

Significant investment associated with automation of existing as well as new painting line continue to limit penetration of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 players in the automotive paint robots market. Challenges also prevail for new market entrants and emerging participants, apropos of the additional maintenance cost of the automotive paint robots, upgradation of software, and integration of advanced technologies.

Have Any Query?? Ask Our Industry Expert:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=2232

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Contact Us

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

[email protected]

www.factmr.com

Read Full PR Here:

https://www.factmr.com/media-release/712/automotive-paint-robots-market