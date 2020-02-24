In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the “automotive paint robots market” sector, FactMR has evenly presented a new examination titled “Automotive Paint Robots Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2018 to 2028 | Key Players are ABB Ltd., FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA Roboter GmbH, etc.”, to its extensive online repository. With all vital market facets enclosed into this single assessment, readers can learn about different market drivers, opportunities and trends which are likely to influence the overall market space for the automotive paint robots market in the coming years. In addition, factors such as market size, Y-o-Y growth and revenue share are investigated so as to make this research highly authentic and reliable.

Majority share of the automotive paint robots market continues to remain concentrated among well-established companies, particularly among top 5 players, namely, Durr AG, ABB Ltd., FANUC CORPORATION, KUKA Roboter GmbH, Yaskawa Electric Corporation. FactMR study opines the lead of these Tier 1 automotive paint robots market players will continue, with their collective revenue share estimated at over 80% throughout the assessment period (2018-2028). Operating margin of these prominent market participants is expected to oscillate between 7% and 9%. New product development, collaborations, and merger & acquisition activities prevail as pervasive expansion strategies for Tier 1 automotive paint robots manufacturers. Acquisition of AB Rotech by ABB Group, Durr AG’s collaboration with KUKA AG for technically-advanced painting robots, and launch of P-40iA – an intelligent, lightweight robotic arm for efficient & dynamic automotive painting are prime examples of expansion strategies of Tier 1 automotive paint robots market players.

Orange peel prevails as an aesthetics-related challenge in the automotive industry, wherein variations in the finish paint quality stand out when compared. This is mainly the result of different locations associated with coating process of a diverse array of substrates that include various alloys of aluminum and steel.

Process-oriented approaches have therefore gained emphasis among automotive paint robots market players for consistent conformance to rigorous aesthetic standards. Increasing sophistication among automotive end customers, apropos of uniform finish on both interior and exterior vehicle surfaces, has further led key automotive paint robots manufacturers to focus on developments to alleviate concerns related to orange peel.

Key automotive paint robots market stakeholders such as BYK Additives & Instruments, and Saint Clair Systems, have introduced robotic automation-based paint uniformity and thickness measurement systems. These systems include 2K paint temperature control system, and Wave-Scan measurement technology, which have become global standards for distinctness of image measurement and objective orange peel identification.

Automotive paint robots market has witnessed several research efforts, particularly by research institutions and universities, targeted toward automating the painting trade. A prime example of such research projects being the development of mobile paint spraying system by the Nanyang Technological University, the arms of which can reach heights up to 10 meters.

Developments such as aforementioned have served as a boon for established commercial vehicle manufacturers. Several other relevant projects, such as that of Hubert Palfinger Technologies GmbH, which focuses on development of a robotic painting system that can coat ships with area output of nearly 1400 square meters per hour.

Relative efficiency and enhanced productivity offered by such developments point at their significant future penetration into the automotive paint robots market, thereby contributing to the market size.

