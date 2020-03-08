AUTOMOTIVE OVER-THE-AIR(OTA) UPDATE MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2022

Global Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Industry

This report studies the global Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update market, analyzes and researches the Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Continental AG (Germany)

Delphi Automotive (U.K.)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

…

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Firmware over-the-air (FOTA)

Software over-the-air (SOTA)

Market segment by Application, Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update can be split into

Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

Infotainment

Safety & Security

Others

Some points from table of content:

Global Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update

1.1 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Market by Type

1.3.1 Firmware over-the-air (FOTA)

1.3.2 Software over-the-air (SOTA)

1.4 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Telematics Control Unit (TCU)

1.4.2 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

1.4.3 Infotainment

1.4.4 Safety & Security

1.4.5 Others

2 Global Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 Continental AG (Germany)

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Delphi Automotive (U.K.)

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 Denso Corporation (Japan)

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Automotive Over-The-Air(OTA) Update Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

Continued…….

