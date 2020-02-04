Automotive OLED Market: Major Players are LG Display Co., Ltd., OSRAM, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Automotive OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) in which the emissive electroluminescent layer is a film of organic compound that emits light in response to an electric current. Automotive OLED is a type of advanced automotive lighting. This layer of organic semiconductor is located between two electrodes, one of which is transparent. OLEDs are used to create digital displays in devices such as television screens, computer monitors, mobile phones, and personal digital assistants (PDAs). An OLED display works without a backlight. There are some OLEDs which are used on exterior of the vehicle and are as useful as headlights. Infotainment screen on the dashboard of the vehicle is made up of OLED display due to its special advantages over other lighting technology.

Consumers of market are demanding more for the vehicles integrated with more specialty features. Vehicle manufacturers are focusing on developing lighting features inside vehicles. OLEDs are extensively used in these lighting system due to their size and variability. Furthermore, the ever-increasing production of lightweight, luxurious vehicles are projected to boost the automotive OLED market during the forecast period.

By taking safety of the consumer into account automotive makers are concentrating more on the safety measures and OLEDs are useful in providing the adaptive front lighting for the vehicle. Infotainment systems provide information about the health of various component of vehicle and provide application such as global positioning system (GPS) along with entertainment. OLED is extensively employed in premium cars as infotainment displays. Lifespan of OLEDs is shorter than laser and LED. They also consume more power. These factors are likely to inhibit the market during the forecast period.

The automotive OLED market can be segmented based on location, structure, vehicle type, and geography.

In terms of location, the automotive OLED market can be bifurcated into interior OLEDs and exterior OLEDs. Interior OLEDs are located inside the vehicle and are used to provide interior lighting system, display for infotainment systems, and head-up display. Exterior OLEDs are used as front headlight.

Based on structure, the automotive OLED market can be divided into transparent OLEDs, graded hetero-junction OLEDs, stacked OLEDs, and inverted OLEDs. Transparent OLEDs use transparent or semi-transparent contacts on both sides of the device to create displays. Graded hetero-junction OLEDs gradually decrease the ratio of electron holes to electron transporting chemicals. Stacked OLEDs use a pixel architecture that stacks the red, green, and blue sub-pixels on top of one another. Inverted OLEDs uses a bottom cathode that can be connected to the drain end of an n-channel TFT.

In terms of vehicle type, the automotive OLED market can be classified into passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial vehicles (CV). Passenger vehicles include hatchback cars, sedans, multi- purpose vehicles (MPV), and sport utility vehicles (SUV). Commercial vehicles include light-weight commercial vehicles (LCV) and heavy commercial vehicles (HCV).

Based on geography, the automotive OLED market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global automotive OLED market owing to the high adoption rate of automotive OLED and a booming automotive sector leading to an increase in production of vehicles with automotive OLED, especially in China and India.

Key players operating in the automotive OLED market are LG Display Co., Ltd., OSRAM, and HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd.