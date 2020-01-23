Automotive Oil Recycling Market Latest Trends, Demand And Analysis 2025

Recycling is a process which actually considers the used product and converts it into a new re-usable product. Automotive oils recycling is a technique which involves recycling of used motor oil, or hydraulic oil, and converts it into new products. Dumping or disposing the used oils in a wrong way is hazardous to the environment, hence it is highly beneficial to actually recycle and convert it into a reusable product. Motor oil is insoluble and can contain toxic chemicals and heavy metals. It degrades very slowly and can cause serious water pollution. Thus, it is essential to recycle this used automotive oil.Oil is an essential component for the smooth functioning of cars, motorbike, trucks, lawnmowers and other machinery. However, the oil being used in the daily or normal usage of these machineries and vehicles is contaminated with impurities such as dirt, metal scrapings, water, or chemicals. These impurities alter the inherent properties of the oil, which actually makes the oil useless. Eventually, this oil is replaced with new, re-refined oil to achieve the desired efficiency of the machine.

Used motor oils or hydraulic oils can be re-refined into lubricants, processed into fuel oils, and used as raw materials for the refining and petrochemical industries. Moreover, used oil filters contain reusable scrap metal, this scrap metal can be used by steel producers as scrap feed. In fact, recycled oil can be used as an industrial burner fuel, hydraulic oil, incorporated into other products or re-refined back into a new lubricating oil.

The recycling process of this hazardous substance itself is a driver for the automotive oil recycling market. Regular usage does not wear out motor oil, instead it just gets dirty. Thus, upon recycling, it saves a valuable resource. Producing a gallon of re-refined base from used oil requires less energy than producing base stock from crude oil. This acts as another driver for the automotive oil recycling market. However, the restraint to this market is actually building up the entire system of collection, recycling, and distribution of the used oil. The recycling process of used or waste oil is likely to produce new waste, which can contain toxic materials in high proportion and also generate significant quantity of wastewater. Automotive oil recycling is a high-tech process, which may require high expertise and can consume considerable electricity, water, and chemicals.

Key players operating in the global automotive oil recycling market include World Oil Corp., Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., Automotive Waste Management T/A, DIRK Group, NexLube, Lube Oil Re-refining Co., LLC, Pesco Beam Environmental Solutions Pvt Ltd., Oil Re-Refining Company, Inc. (OORCO), Balaji Consultant, Alter Fuels CORP., and IFP Petro Products (P) Ltd.