Automotive NVH Materials Market 2019 Global Industry Sales, Supply, Consumption, Analysis and Forecasts to 2024

Automotive NVH Materials Market 2019

Automotive NVH Materials is designed for reducing noise and vibration. Vehicle noise is caused by doors, roof, windows, vehicle armor plate, and rear trunk.

Scope of the Report:

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties although. Due to the government’ policy and the high production of Automotive in the international market, the current demand for Automotive NVH Materials product is relatively high in the mature market, such as Japan, EU and US, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

The worldwide market for Automotive NVH Materials is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive NVH Materials in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nihon Tokushu Toryo

3M

Megasorber

STP

Henkel

Nitto Denko Corp

Second Skin Audio

FatMat Sound Control

HushMat

Soundproof Cow

GT Sound Control

Wolverine Advanced Materials

Silent Coat

JiQing TengDa

Daneng

Beijing Pingjing

JAWS

Quier Doctor

DAOBO

Shenzhen Baolise

Beijing Shengmai

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyurethane

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hood

Trunk

Chassis

Other

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive NVH Materials Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyurethane

1.2.2 Other

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Hood

1.3.2 Trunk

1.3.3 Chassis

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Nihon Tokushu Toryo

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Nihon Tokushu Toryo Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 3M

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 3M Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Megasorber

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Megasorber Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 STP

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 STP Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Henkel

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Henkel Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Nitto Denko Corp

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nitto Denko Corp Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Second Skin Audio

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive NVH Materials Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Second Skin Audio Automotive NVH Materials Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

