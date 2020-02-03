Automotive Motor market | size | analysis | share | outlook to 2024

Marketresearchnest reports add “Global Automotive Motor Market Growth 2019-2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across 160 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Motors are devices used to transfer or transform electric power according to the principle of electromagnetic induction. Automotive motors include various used in vehicles, such as powertrain motor, power seat motors, wiper motors, etc. Generally, a normal saloon car will equip about 20~30 motors and a luxury saloon car may need 3 times. For commercial vehicles, the amount of motors equipped is also more than 10. These automotive motors are very important to vehicles.

This report studies the Automotive Motor Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Automotive Motor market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Scope of Automotive Motor: Automotive Motor Market report evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics, growth inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on latest industry news, opportunities, and trends. The report contains a comprehensive market analysis and vendor landscape in addition to a swot analysis of the key vendors.

Automotive motors include various motors used in automotive, the product structure is chaos. The price of different type product is large. Enterprises like Mabuchi can supply several times of other company’s production, but its production value is not as high as production in market share due to the low price.

As a high tech industry, the manufacturing technology of automotive motors is mature but only these international giants can supply the high end products with excellent performance. There is still a core technical barrier.

The automotive motors market concentration is rather high as the major manufacturer occupied large share of the market. International giants like Bosch, Asmo have built many factories around the world, especially in China, where the automotive industry developed fast and the market demand is larger and larger.

Facing the fierce competition, Chinese manufacturers should invest more on research and development to maintain and expand their market share. While these international giants should take measures like introduce new products, build new factories to hold their position in market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Motor market will register a – -% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ – – million by 2024, from US$ – – million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Motor business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Motor market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Motor

Stater

Alternator

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Body

Powertrain

Classis

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Bosch

Asmo

Mitsuba

Brose

Johnson Electric

Nidec

Mabuchi

Valeo Group

Mahle

SandT Motiv

Remy International

BÃ¼HLER Motor

Shihlin Electric

Jheeco

Bright

Inteva Products

Wuxi Minxian

Prestolite Electric

Zhejiang Dehong

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Motor market size by key regions/countries, product type and application. To understand the structure of Automotive Motor market by identifying its various subsegments. Focuses on the key global Automotive Motor players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Automotive Motor with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market. To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). To project the size of Automotive Motor submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries). To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market. To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

