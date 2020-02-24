Automotive Mobile Accessories Market Augmented Expansion to be Registered by 2017 to 2022

Incorporation of technological up-to-date mobile accessories in automobiles is slated to be heavily influenced by spate of unstoppable innovation in the automotive industry. The call for seamless cross-connectivity has further added impetus to the prosperity of automotive mobile accessories market. Rising need for customization and personalization has further added to the surging demand for automotive mobile accessories, thereby driving automotive mobile accessories market. In the coming years, the Automotive Mobile Accessories Market is foreseen to witness striking collaborations between OEMs and mobile accessory manufacturers. These collaborations would furnish the raising requirements of ‘in-built’ features raised by customers, thereby diversifying the growth of automotive mobile accessories market.

The rising fad for enhancing functionality of vehicles is inducing a significant demand hike in the automotive mobile accessories market. Furthermore, the need for enhancing connectivity features on the go is foreseen to provide the much-needed fillip to growth of automotive mobile accessories market. As per the report mentioned by Fact.MR, the automotive mobile accessories market valued US$ 24,320 Mn in 2017. The market is further estimated to value around US 30, 416 Mn by 2022 end.

With rising penetration of smartphones, phone holders have emerged as one of the widely-adopted types in automotive mobile accessories market. On the backdrop of having flawless interaction with mobile phones on the move, phone holders are foreseen to be one of the highly attractive types in automotive mobile accessories market. Phone holders are slated to be of great help for attending phone calls while driving, which is further driving this segment in automotive mobile accessories market. Moreover, phone holder has become an imperative to ensure seamless and hassle-free driving, which further aggrandizes its dominance in automotive mobile accessories market. The phone holder segment is poised to be the largest product type segment in automotive mobile accessories market and is foreseen to value around US$ 16, 067 Mn in 2022.

Another predominant reason pushing adoption of phone holders in the automotive mobile accessories market is GPS navigation. Burgeoning proliferation of cab services making use of GPS navigation are poised to complement its ever-growing demand in the automotive mobile accessories market. The advent of magnetic air vent phone holders is believed to be a major novelty, which is also evolving as a popular product in the automotive mobile accessories market.

The automotive mobile accessories market is subjected to surging complexities observed across the board. The equipment manufacturers in the automotive mobile accessories market are vying to introduce a variety of product offerings, primarily in areas such as core components and body structures. Those derivatives are gaining high traction in the entry level segment of automotive mobile accessories market and this trend is likely to continue over the time in automotive mobile accessories market. Having said that, the advent of too many derivatives are said to have an adverse impact on the growth of automotive mobile accessories market.

Fact.MR has compiled a report on automotive mobile accessories market for the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. The vendors, suppliers, and participants in the automotive mobile accessories market can leverage on the actionable insights included in the report to intensify their market position. The comprehensive analysis offered in this report of automotive mobile accessories market can also be of great interest to prominent automotive journals and trade magazines pertinent to automotive mobile accessories market.

The vogue of automotive car accessories has gained new heights by virtue of incessant innovations in the automotive industry. Increasing need for cross-connectivity on the go has necessitated functionalities such as attending calls while driving, accessing GPS facilities, and USB cables, thereby driving growth of automotive mobile accessories market.

