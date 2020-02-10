Automotive Micro Switch Market: Consumer Electronics to Exhibit Rapid Growth; Automotive Industry to Retain Dominance, Observes TMR

Automotive Micro Switch Market: Snapshot

Micro switches are a category of electric switches that are actuated through the use of a tipping-point mechanism (also called as “over-center mechanism”) with very little force. The main advantage of a micro switch is its reliability. Switching occurs at specific positions reliably, which is a feature not present in other switches. The important feature of micro switches is that a small movement of the actuator produces a larger movement at the electrical contacts. Micro switches are very common due to their durability and low cost.

The automotive industry is the largest adopter of micro switches, which are mainly used in engine area interiors, operation systems, door interlocks, electronic steering column lock, seat detection, and electronic parking brakes, among others. Moreover, the steady fall in micro switch prices is also driving the market.

The growth of the automotive micro switch market is mainly attributable to the growing automotive industry. The demand for micro switches is high in emerging economies from Asia Pacific, such as China and India, due to the flourishing automotive industry in these countries. In addition to this, micro switches are known for their long life, which is expected to keep micro switches constantly in demand over the forecast period.

Several established players in the market are trying to innovate novel micro switch technology, which is expected to create a strong opportunity for growth of the micro switch market over the forecast period. The global market for automotive micro switches is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The global automotive micro switch market is expected to reach US$4,282.2 mn by 2025.

Consumer Electronics to Exhibit Rapid Growth; Automotive Industry to Retain Dominance

The global micro switch market has been segmented on the basis of end user and region. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, retail and others. In 2016, the automotive industry accounted for the largest market share, followed by the industrial segment. Consumer electronics are expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period due to rising penetration of smartphones, tablets, laptops etc. in the 20th century.

In terms of type, the market is segmented into standard micro switch, general purpose micro switch, single pole standard precision micro switch, double pole double throw micro switch, subminiature micro switch, ultraminiature micro switch, reset switches, door interlock switches, and others. Standard micro switches, general purpose micro switches, and subminiature micro switches collectively held more than 50% of the global automotive micro switch market in 2016.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Automotive Micro Switch Market

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the largest market for automotive micro switches, followed by North America and Europe. The Asia Pacific automotive micro switch market was valued at US$927.1 mn in 2016 and is expected to rise to US$1,525.3 mn by 2025. The Middle East and Africa is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period as the number of automotive factories is expected to rise significantly in the region in the coming years. The Middle East and Africa market for automotive micro switches is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 5.9% in the 2017-2025 forecast period, rising to a revenue valuation of US$346.9 mn by 2025.

The automotive micro switch market is highly fragmented with a number of companies operating in the segment. Companies such as Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, Panasonic Corporation, etc. have been able to establish themselves as leaders. Leading players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to customers. Moreover, as part of this strategy, many companies are engaging in various strategic partnerships and acquisitions, focusing on expanding their business through new service additions and geographical presence.

Some of the key players engaged in the automotive micro switches market are Alps Electric, C&K Components Inc., CAMSCO Electric Co. Ltd., Crouzet Automatismes SAS, Honeywell Sensing and Productivity Solutions, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., The APEM Group, Microprecision Electronics, OMRON Corporation, Knitter Switch, Panasonic Corporation, Salecom Electric Co. Ltd., TE Connectivity, TROX GmBH, ZF Electronics, and Zippy Technology, among others.