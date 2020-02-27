Automotive Metal Wheel Market: Manufacturers Experimenting with Titanium for More Lightweight Wheels

Fact.MR’s report titled, “Automotive Metal Wheel Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking: Global Review 2017 to 2022” analyzes the global market for automotive metal wheel for the aforementioned assessment period and offers actionable insights on the performance of the market through 2022. Supported with extensive secondary and primary research, the report on automotive metal wheel market entails important data and forecast of the market. Other innovative research methods includes trade research, focused interviews, and social media analysis.

The most notable discovery of old times, the wheel has developed from an oversized bearing to an integral part of any modern transportation vehicle. Automotive wheels are equipped with complex geometry which must keep up with an array of design criteria such as weight, style, performance and manufacturability. As such, the popularity of automotive metal wheel has soared.

Aluminum alloy wheel is receiving accolades from all corners given its tremendous lightness, terrific grip on hostile terrains, advanced thermal conductivity, structural strength and better corrosion resistance; physical features of machine processing, casting and reutilizing. Alloy wheels have the capability of dissipating heat away from brake components along with providing significant fuel efficiency, faster stopping and quicker acceleration owing to reduced weight. As aluminum can be recycle easily, the aluminum alloy wheel is invaluable for energy preservation.

Additive manufacturing —3D printing has brought a paradigm shift in automotive industry through lighter, stronger and safer products; reduced cost and contained lead times. Weight reduction is one of the pivotal aspects relating to additive manufacturing (AM). Accordingly, automotive application reaps benefits from complex geometries and sophisticated engineering materials to enhance performance and reduce weight.

Titanium is one of the most admired metals for strength and corrosion resistance vis-à-vis aluminum, however, it is inferior owing to designing, machine processing and high cost. Automotive metal wheels manufacturers have been using titanium alloy in electric vehicles as a prototype. Besides, some manufacturers are replacing aluminum with carbon fiber band to reduce rotational inertia and weight in automotive metal wheels.

Heavy investments in product simulations are being observed as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and consumers pay heed to performance-efficient, high precision and lighter wheels.

Automotive Metal Wheel Market: Report Content

This report presents a thorough analysis on automotive metal wheel market which is underpinned by qualitative and quantitative assessment. Further, the report gives actionable insights on the drivers, trends, restraints, trends, opportunities, which have its considerable impact on the development of automotive metal wheel market. Moreover, the report throws light on segregation of the market to offer a coherent assessment of the automotive metal wheel.

The report elucidates exhaustive executive summary and market overview section. Furthermore, the report on automotive metal wheel market includes overview section which sheds light on Porters’ Five Force Analysis, trend analysis and value chain analysis. Essentially, Porters’ Five Force Analysis offers deep dive analysis on competitive landscape of the automotive metal wheel market. Additionally, the report on automotive metal wheel encompasses the market outlook along with attractiveness analysis, thereby providing deep dive analysis on the market. The report also delves into pricing analysis and market value projection to offer a coherent view of the market. Moreover, the macroeconomic aspects also offers a holistic approach on inflation and deflation. The report also shed light on the risk mitigation and complex eco-system to succinctly delineate the automotive metal wheel market.

The assessment of the report has been done on the basis of the primary research and secondary research. The primary source deals with authenticity and unbiased views of seasoned analyst, including surveys, interviews and analysis by experts. Furthermore, secondary sources encompasses Factiva, veracious paid source, trade journals and resourceful database. Eventually, the report is prepared with the assistance of absolute dollar opportunity analysis which have significant bearing on the growth of the automotive metal wheel market.

Automotive Metal Wheel Market: Competitive Analysis

A coherent analysis of competitive landscape of the automotive metal wheel market is undergirded by a thorough analysis of Porters’ Five Force Analysis giving insights on moves taken by competitors; report includes—portfolio of the product, financial overview, recent development, company overview, sales footprint and key differentiator. Key players such as Iochpe-Maxion, CITIC Dicastal, Borbet, Superior Industries, Topy, Accuride, and Lizhong Group are profiled in the Fact.MR’s report on global automotive metal wheel market. Growing production of electric and autonomous vehicles is likely to change the traditional relations between OEMs and suppliers resulting in strategic partnerships and collaborations, predicts Fact.MR. Additionally, product innovations, specifically in terms of designs, will be greatly considered by manufacturers looking to make a mark in the otherwise crowded automotive metal wheel market. Manufacturers will continue to focus on lessening rolling resistance through a variety of approaches.

