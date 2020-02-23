Automotive Metal stamping Market Competitive landscape By 2022

Automotive metal stamping refers to the processing of metal sheets and converting them into different shapes and sizes, following the requirement and application in automobiles. Metal stamping is inclusive of five critical processes such as blanking, embossing, bending, conjoining, and flanging. The process is carried out with the help of stamping dies. The metals used in automotive metal stamping are aluminum, steel, copper, brass, and stainless steel.

The latest study report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) suggests that the global automotive metal stamping market is expected to garner an impressive CAGR during the forecast period. Factors contributing to such growth include the booming automotive industry and rising demand for smart automobiles. Furthermore, a rise in the demand for passenger vehicles is estimated to drive lucrative growth in the global automotive metal stamping market. Moreover, the emerging trend of downsizing the engine to aid fuel efficiency and lighter vehicles is predicted to influence growth in the automotive metal stamping market for lighter metals like aluminum.

Get Free Sample Report of Automotive Metal Stamping Market at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2002

Segmental Analysis

The global automotive metal stamping market is segmented by technology and application. By technology, the market is segmented into blanking, embossing, flanging, bending, and coining. The segment of embossing is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period due to the utilization of laser embossing for engraving dates and patterns on automobile parts and number plates. The segment of embossing is anticipated to gain significant growth in North America due to the presence of many automotive metal stamping companies and major original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the region.

Based on application, the global automotive metal stamping market is segmented into passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and recreational vehicles. The passenger cars segment is expected to garner a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Such growth is attributable to a rise in the disposable income in emerging economies such as China and India. The segment of commercial vehicles is estimated to drive substantial growth to the automotive metal stamping market due to a latent demand for metal components.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global automotive metal stamping market is regionally segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW). Because of exponential growth in the automotive industry in the regions, Europe and North America are projected to showcase substantial growth during the assessment period. The growing shift towards non-ferrous materials from ferrous materials is also estimated to drive impressive growth in the regions. North America is anticipated to project further growth due to the presence of some of the prominent players in the global automotive metal stamping market. Some of the factors driving North America’s market include rising demand for stamped parts in the region due to the growing demand for LVCs and cars in the region.

Increasing disposable income and profitable economic growth in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, and Mexico are predicted to influence the automotive metal stamping market positively. Rising automobile demands from end consumers and supportive government initiatives towards automobile manufacture in India are anticipated to propel significant market growth in the country.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global automotive metal stamping market include Aro Metal Stamping co. (U.S.), Kenmode Precision Metal Stamping (U.S.), Martinrea International Inc. (Canada), Shiloh Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Acro Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), Manor Tool & Manufacturing Company (U.S.), American Industrial Company (U.S.), Wisconsin Metal Parts, Inc. (U.S.), and Clow Stamping Co. (U.S.).

Industry Update

March 2019: Ford recently revealed the world’s first fully automated hot forming process for auto-parts. Hot forming is a process where the blank sheet is heated up to around 930 degree Celsius to change the microstructure and make the material weak. Later, these hot blank sheets are unloaded by robots, put in a hydraulic press and subsequently shaped and cooled in 3 seconds. This entire process is automated by the automobile giant, creating a safer car.

Get Complete Report Details of Automotive Metal Stamping Market at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-metal-stamping-market-2002

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

[email protected]