Automotive Mats Market: Needle-punched Designs will rake High Profits

The global automotive mat market is affected by a number of developments in new materials from plastics and polymers. This report analyzes the global automotive mat market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022, and offers actionable insights on future market direction. Fact.MR’s report estimates the global automotive mat market to surpass revenues worth US$ 25,000 Mn in 2017; by 2022 this number is expected to exceed US$ 30,000 Mn.

According to the report, the global automotive mat market is projected to register steady CAGR through 2022. Increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, especially in China and India, has driven the adoption of cars across these regions. This has resulted into a rise in demand for accessories including airbags, seat belts, covers, and mats. In addition, adoption of mobility solutions such as e-sharing and carpooling, particularly across cities with huge pressures on infrastructure have been influencing car sales, thereby its accessories. Such factors are likely to boost adoption of automotive mats in the near future.

Automotive mats, also known as vehicle mats, are designed and manufactured to prevent the interior of vehicles from water, dirt and corrosion, safeguarding valuable investment of the customers. The demand for high-quality automotive mats, particularly in passenger vehicles, is gaining an uptick, with customers becoming more concerned about hygiene and aesthetics related to interior of their vehicles. With recent advancements in automotive fabric, adoption of nano-materials is on a rise owing to their enhanced properties. In addition, growing preference for green technology has led the market for automotive mats towards eco-friendly technologies. A recent report by Fact.MR offers in-depth analysis on the global automotive mat market for the forecast period 2017 to 2022.

5D Automotive Mats Set to Lose Traction

The report highlights the falling share of 5D automotive mats on global market revenues throughout the forecast period. Complex production and one-time usability of 5D automotive mats is expected to turn manufacturers away. Moreover, automobile manufacturers are reluctant to provide vehicles with five dimensional matting as buyers are expected to be drawn towards interior modifications after purchase of the vehicle.

Needle-punched Designs will rake High Profits

Based on the design, the global market for automotive mats is anticipated to see dominance of needle-punch design technology. With more than one-half share, the global sales of automotive mats in 2017 will be dominated by needle-punch designs. The other half of the market revenues will be procured from sales of automotive mats with non-skid designs. Preference to non-skid designs will be high among manufacturers of commercial vehicles

Competition Tracking

The report has also profiled leading manufacturers of automotive mats, which include companies such as Covercraft, BDK Auto, Exact Mats, Husky liners Inc., Kraco enterprise, MacNeil automotive product ltd, Lund International, and Max Liners.

