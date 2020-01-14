AUTOMOTIVE LUBRICANTS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study on “2018-2025 Automotive Lubricants Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Automotive Lubricants market status and forecast, categorizes the global Automotive Lubricants market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

Automotive lubricant is a substance introduced to reduce friction between moving surfaces. It may also have the function of transporting foreign particles. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity (or slipperiness).

Automotive lubricant as its name implies have to perform in different types of vehicles both petrol and diesel under a variety of operating conditions. Modern vehicles are fuel efficient and comfortable with high levels of performance. They are required to meet stringent emission norms. Quality requirement of such lubricants are established by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and are specified in its classification system.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer with the region characterized by high passenger car sales and a rapidly developing aftermarket.

The global Automotive Lubricants market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Shell

ExxonMobil

BP

TOTAL

Chevron

FUCHS

Valvoline

Idemitsu Kosan

LUKOIL

JX Group

SK Lubricants

ConocoPhillips

Hyundai Oilbank

Sinopec

CNPC

DongHao

LOPAL

Copton

LURODA

Jiangsu Gaoke

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2795521-global-automotive-lubricants-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gasoline Lubricants

Diesel fuel Lubricants

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Passenger Cars

LCVs/HCVs

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Automotive Lubricants capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Automotive Lubricants manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automotive Lubricants are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Lubricants Manufacturers

Automotive Lubricants Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Lubricants Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Automotive Lubricants market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/2795521-global-automotive-lubricants-market-research-report-2018

Some points from table of content:

Global Automotive Lubricants Market Research Report 2018

1 Automotive Lubricants Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive Lubricants

1.2 Automotive Lubricants Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Gasoline Lubricants

1.2.4 Diesel fuel Lubricants

1.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive Lubricants Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Passenger Cars

1.3.3 LCVs/HCVs

1.4 Global Automotive Lubricants Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 24 Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Automotive Lubricants (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Automotive Lubricants Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Automotive Lubricants Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Automotive Lubricants Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Lubricants Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Automotive Lubricants Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Automotive Lubricants Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.8 South America Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.9 Middle East and Africa Automotive Lubricants Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Automotive Lubricants Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Automotive Lubricants Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Automotive Lubricants Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Automotive Lubricants Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Automotive Lubricants Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Automotive Lubricants Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Automotive Lubricants Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Shell

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Shell Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 ExxonMobil Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 BP

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 BP Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 TOTAL

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 TOTAL Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Chevron

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Chevron Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 FUCHS

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 FUCHS Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Valvoline

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Valvoline Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Idemitsu Kosan

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Idemitsu Kosan Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 LUKOIL

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 LUKOIL Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 JX Group

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Automotive Lubricants Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 JX Group Automotive Lubricants Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 SK Lubricants

7.12 ConocoPhillips

7.13 Hyundai Oilbank

7.14 Sinopec

7.15 CNPC

7.16 DongHao

7.17 LOPAL

7.18 Copton

7.19 LURODA

7.20 Jiangsu Gaoke

8 Automotive Lubricants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Automotive Lubricants Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Automotive Lubricants

9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

9.1 Automotive Lubricants Industrial Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

9.3 Raw Materials Sources of Automotive Lubricants Major Manufacturers in 2017

9.4 Downstream Buyers

10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

10.1 Marketing Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

10.2 Market Positioning

10.2.1 Pricing Strategy

10.2.2 Brand Strategy

10.2.3 Target Client

10.3 Distributors/Traders List

11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

11.1 Technology Progress/Risk

11.1.1 Substitutes Threat

11.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

11.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

11.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

Continued…….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym