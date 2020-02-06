Automotive Lubricant Market Robust pace of Industry during 2019-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Lubricant Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global automotive lubricant market has been forecasted for the period from 2018 to 2026, based on value (US$ Bn) and volume (million tons). This report provides forecast and analysis of the global automotive lubricant market at regional and global levels. The study highlights the drivers and restraints influencing the market. The report also highlights the opportunities in the global automotive lubricant market and underlines the technological roadmap for understanding the market.



The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global automotive lubricant market. The Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the automotive lubricant market has also been included that helps understand the competitive scenario of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.

The global automotive lubricant market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Lubricant Market, by Product Type

Mineral Oil

Synthetic/Semi-Synthetic Oil

Bio-Based Oil

Global Automotive Lubricant Market, by Base Oil

Engine Oil

Manual Transmission Fluid (MTF)

Automatic Transmission Fluid (ATF)

Global Automotive Lubricant Market, by Vehicle Type

Light Vehicle

Heavy Vehicle

Global Automotive Lubricant Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive lubricant market by segmenting it in terms of product Type, base oil, sales channel, vehicle, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the automotive lubricant market. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, regulatory, and economic factors such as the rapid rise in number of vehicles. Demand for automotive lubricants among consumers and government regulations have been considered while sizing the market.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive lubricant market. The major share of the market is held by a few key players, and the rest is fragmented among medium-scale manufacturers. Major players operating in the global automotive lubricant market include Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, BP p.l.c., Chevron Corporation, Total S.A.., Sinopec Corporation, Fuchs Lubricants Co., LUKOIL, Phillips 66 Company, Valvoline LLC, Repsol S.A., JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Petrobras, and Morris Lubricants. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The global automotive lubricant market is primarily driven by the rising number of on-road vehicles. Increased average age of vehicles is spurring the demand for vehicle maintenance, thus boosting the automotive lubricant market.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global automotive lubricant market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size has been provided in terms of value (US$ Bn) and volume (million tons). Market figures have been estimated based on base oil, product type, sales channel, vehicle type, and region. Size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

In-depth interviews and discussions were conducted with a number of key industry participants and opinion from leaders to compile the research report. Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. Key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents were reviewed for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



