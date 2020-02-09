Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Automotive Locking System Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2022”

— Automotive Locking System Market 2018

Automotive locking systems are used to unlock and lock the doors of the vehicle. Automotive door locking systems can be classified into automatic and manual locking systems. Automatic automotive locking mainly involves remote controlled electric central or individual locking system with or without key-less door locking and unlocking. Automatic locking system using remote mainly has a transmitter integrated within the ignition of the vehicle. The customer need not carry extra equipment apart from the keys used for starting the vehicle engine.

The analysts forecast the global automotive locking system market to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive locking system market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the global sales volume of commercial vehicles and passenger cars.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Locking System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Valeo

• DENSO

• Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors

• Brose

• Mitsuba

• Steelmate

Market driver

• Growing preference for M&HCVs for transporting freight

Market challenge

• Increased government regulations for owning cars

Market trend

• Smartphone applications for remotely locking and unlocking cars

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by vehicle type

• Market segmentation by vehicle type

• Global automotive locking system market in passenger cars

• Global automotive locking system market in LCVs

• Global automotive locking system market in M&HCVs

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global automotive locking system market by geography

• Automotive locking system market in APAC

• Automotive locking system market in Americas

• Automotive locking system market in EMEA

PART 08: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries: US and China

PART 09: Market drivers

• Low penetration of passenger cars in emerging countries

• Growing preference for M&HCVs for transporting freight

• Increase in the sales of SUVs and crossovers

PART 10: Impact of drivers

PART 11: Market challenges

• Increased government regulations for owning cars

• Rise in number of car-sharing services

• Escalation in number of on-demand taxi operators

PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Smartphone applications for remotely locking and unlocking cars

• Proximity sensors for keyless unlocking

• Growing convergence of comfort features with locking systems

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 15: Key vendor analysis

• Valeo

• Recent developments

• DENSO

• Recent developments

• Robert Bosch

• Recent developments

Continued…..

