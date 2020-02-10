Automotive Lighting Market – Outlook and Forecast by 2025

The global automotive lighting market was valued at US$ 28,250.5 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% and 5.7% by volume and revenue respectively from 2017 to 2025. Automotive lighting has been an integral subsystem of all vehicles. Automotive lighting is essential for ensuring safety, styling, and comfort in vehicles. The lighting system in vehicles consists of signaling and lighting devices that are fitted on the front, rear, sides, and in the interior of the vehicle.

The basic function of automotive lighting is to ensure proper visibility during night time and in bad weather conditions. The lighting unit of the vehicle helps other vehicles determine its size and relative position, and accordingly helps to maintain distance between each other.

The automotive lighting has taken a new role in past few years due to development of advanced technology in lighting, such as adaptive front lighting systems, HID Xenon projection and LED lighting are increasingly being used in automotive applications due to energy efficiency, weight reduction and space saving qualities. LEDs are increasingly being used in automotive applications due to its energy efficiency, weight reduction and space saving qualities.

Global automotive lighting is segmented in terms of vehicle type, by application, by technology, by product scale, and by region. By vehicle type, the market is further segmented into passenger type and commercial type. The passenger vehicle production across the world is approximately three times the number of commercial vehicles production. By application, automotive lighting market can segmented into front lighting, rear lighting, interior lighting, and side lighting.

The front lighting segment in 2017 is expected to be the highest in the application segment compared to the other three automotive lighting positions. This is mainly attributed to its function of illuminating the road in all weather conditions and avoiding accidents in the dark as compared to rear and side application segments that are mainly used for indication purposes. By technology, automotive lighting market is bifurcated as Halogen, Xenon, and LED. Decrease in halogen bulbs is mainly due to increase in LED technology.

LED bulbs are proving to be very popular as they can produce an extreme white light and are more energy efficient as compared to the other two types. Sophisticated technologies such as the Advanced Front-Lighting System (AFS) and Daytime Running Lights (DTRL) have become largely popular because of their safety features.