Automotive Lifts Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025

This report provides in depth study of “Automotive Lifts Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Automotive Lifts Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Automotive lift refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel. In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.

The global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.

Global Automotive Lifts market size will increase to 1380 Million US$ by 2025, from 1170 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 2.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Lifts.

This report researches the worldwide Automotive Lifts market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Automotive Lifts breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bendpak-Ranger

Rotary

ARI-HETRA

Challenger Lifts

Ravaglioli

Nussbaum

Sugiyasu

MAHA

Hunter

Stertil-Koni

LAUNCH

ZONYI

EAE

GAOCHANG

PEAK

Automotive Lifts Breakdown Data by Type

Two-post lifts

Four-post lifts

Scissor lifts

Other

Automotive Lifts Breakdown Data by Application

Automobile Repair Shop

4S Shop

Other

Automotive Lifts Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Automotive Lifts Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Stakeholders

Automotive Lifts Manufacturers

Automotive Lifts Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive Lifts Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

