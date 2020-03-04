Automotive Liftgate Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Latest Report on Automotive Liftgate Market Global Analysis & 2022 Forecast Research Study

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the global liftgate market in the automotive industry over the period 2017 to 2022. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Automotive Liftgate Market: Highlights

The global automotive liftgate market offers healthy growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 5.6% CAGR over the next five years to reach US$ 5,104 million in 2022. Organic growth in the automobile production owing to increasing disposable income and growing urbanization, increase in the share of SUVs production, and increasing demand for lightweight liftgates to reduce the overall vehicle weight for achieving stringent government regulations, such as CAFÉ standards are major growth drivers of the global automotive liftgate market.

The global automotive liftgate market is firstly segmented based on vehicle type as hatchback, SUV, and others. SUV is expected to remain the growth engine of the global automotive liftgate market during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022. Large number of SUV production and high demand for comfort & space in vehicles would continue to drive the segment over the next five years.

The global automotive liftgate market is secondly segmented based on material type as metal and composites. Metal is projected to remain the most dominant material type over the next five years, whereas composites based liftgate is likely to witness higher growth rate in the same period. The continuous shift from metal to composite liftgates is due to several factors in which the most important is government regulations. Stringent regulations imposed by governments of many countries are putting pressure on the automakers to curb the overall vehicle weight to increase fuel efficiency or reduce emissions. Liftgates could not escape itself from such regulations and experienced a significant change in the selection of materials over the period. The auto industry is rapidly moving towards lightweight materials, such as sheet molding compound and long-fiber reinforced thermoplastics to make final component light in weight without sacrificing overall liftgate performance.

The global automotive liftgate market is thirdly segmented based on manufacturing process as stamping, injection molding, and compression molding. Stamping is expected to remain the most dominant manufacturing process of liftgates in the global automotive industry over the next five years, whereas injection molding is the fastest growing manufacturing process in the same period. Injection molding offers many benefits over competing processes, such as low part cycle time, ability to manufacture complex products, recyclability, good surface finish, lightweight, and excellent strength to weight ratio. Nissan Rogue, Peugeot 308, and BMW i3 & i8 are some of the major auto models which are using injection-molded thermoplastic composite liftgate.

The global automotive liftgate market is finally segmented based on region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest liftgate market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to experience the highest growth in the same period. Increasing automobile production coupled with increasing SUV production share is driving the demand for liftgate in the region. Europe is expected to remain the second largest automotive liftgate market in the same period.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, compounders, liftgate manufacturers, distributors, automotive OEMs, and dealers. The key automotive liftgate manufacturers are Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, General Motors, Plastic Omnium, and Magna International. Developing lightweight composite liftgate, mergers & acquisitions, and forming long-term contracts with OEMs are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high-quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with Stratview Research’s internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 10 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in all four regions and with industry experts have been executed to obtain both qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

The global automotive liftgate market is segmented into the following categories:

Global Automotive Liftgate Market, By Vehicle Type

Hatchback (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

SUV (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Liftgate Market, By Material Type

Metals (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Composites (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Liftgate Market, By Manufacturing Process Type

Stamping (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Compression Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Injection Molding (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Automotive Liftgate Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, Spain, The UK, Russia, Czech Republic, and Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil, Argentina, and Others)

Report Customization Options

With this detailed report, Stratview Research offers one of the following free customization options to our respectable clients:

Company Profiling

Detailed profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Current market size (2015) of liftgate in any of the North American country by material type

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players on the following parameters: Product portfolio, geographical reach, regional presence, and strategic alliances

Custom Research: Stratview research offers custom research services across sectors. In case of any custom research requirement related to market assessment, competitive benchmarking, sourcing and procurement, target screening, and others

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

