Automotive LiDAR Market – Continues to Grow as Decisive Technology

Automotive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is an advance scanning surveying technology that maps vehicle surroundings at the speed of light. LiDAR is the latest development in the automotive industry; an advancement in the predecessors of object detection technology such as RADAR (Radio Detection and Ranging) and ultrasonic.

LiDAR determines objects or nearby vehicles by emitting light pulses, which reflected off objects and vehicles and create high-resolution images that provide a more accurate image of the surroundings than cameras or radar alone. Automotive LiDAR is considered as a key technology for completely autonomous vehicles, as it is capable of delivering high-definition 3D projections of the surrounding.

Most road fatalities occur due to driver error. Increase in awareness about safety among vehicle users and global regulatory bodies to safeguard both passenger and vehicle safety, by minimizing accidents, is a prime factor that is likely to boost the automotive LiDAR market. The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) is prompting a few prominent modifications in the vehicle safety system in order to ensure safety.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of autonomous vehicles is also projected to incorporate more active advance safety components such automotive LiDAR. Rising emphasis by governments toward vehicles incorporated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the last few years, owing to safety concerns, is also estimated to propel the global automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period.

Lasers emitted from the automotive LiDAR provide accurate and high precision detection for real-time and long range detection. Automotive LiDAR continues to grow as decisive technology for self-driving and autonomous vehicles. Manufactures of automotive LiDAR are focusing on reduction of cost by cutting down the laser emitters; however, they are still quite expensive and is anticipated to restraint the automotive LiDAR market during the forecast period.

In terms of image projection, the 2D segment accounts for a major share of the market owing to the high rate of adoption and easy availability. Increase in advancements in technology and rising research activity have led to the development of the 3D image projection LiDAR, which is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR, in terms of volume, in the near future. 3D LiDAR provides three dimensional projection of the surroundings, thereby leading to improved automotive LiDAR technology.