Automotive LED Lighting Market 2019 Global Major Suppliers Analysis, Income, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The automotive lighting system of a motor vehicle consists of lighting and signaling devices mounted or integrated to the front, rear, sides, and in some cases the top of a motor vehicle. This lights the roadway for the driver and increases the conspicuity of the vehicle, allowing other drivers and pedestrians to see a vehicle’s presence, position, size, direction of travel, and the driver’s intentions regarding direction and speed of travel. Emergency vehicles usually carry distinctive lighting equipment to warn drivers and indicate priority of movement in traffic.

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a two-lead semiconductor light source. It is a p–n junction diode, which emits light when activated. When a suitable voltage is applied to the leads, electrons are able to recombine with electron holes within the device, releasing energy in the form of photons. This effect is called electroluminescence, and the color of the light (corresponding to the energy of the photon) is determined by the energy band gap of the semiconductor.

Because of their long life, fast switching times, and their ability to be seen in broad daylight due to their high output and focus, LEDs have been used in brake lights for cars’ high-mounted brake lights, and in turn signals for some time, but many vehicles now use LEDs for their rear light clusters. The use in brakes improves safety, due to a great reduction in the time needed to light fully, or faster rise time, up to 0.5 second faster than an incandescent bulb. This gives drivers behind more time to react. In a dual intensity circuit (rear markers and brakes) if the LEDs are not pulsed at a fast enough frequency, they can create a phantom array, where ghost images of the LED will appear if the eyes quickly scan across the array. White LED headlamps are starting to be used. Using LEDs has styling advantages because LEDs can form much thinner lights than incandescent lamps with parabolic reflectors.

In a word, Automotive LED lighting is the automotive lighting using LED.

Europe is the largest supplier of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 42% in 2017. Followed Europe, China is the second largest supplier, with market share of 20.7%.

Europe is the largest consumption market of Automotive LED Lighting with market share of 41% in 2017. China is also the second largest consumption market, following Europe, occupying 22.7% market share.

China is becoming a more and more important market both in production and consumption market. It enjoyed the fast development speed in the last several years.

The global Automotive LED Lighting market is valued at 6050 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive LED Lighting volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive LED Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Koito

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Hella

Stanley

OSRAM

ZKW Group

Varroc

Segment by Type

Exterior Lighting

Interior Lighting

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Automotive LED Lighting Manufacturers

Automotive LED Lighting Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Automotive LED Lighting Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

