Automotive Laser Lighting Market Investigation Highlights Role of Leading Players towards Growth Opportunities in the Coming Years

Automotive laser lighting are car lights that use laser diodes to generate light instead of conventional car bulbs. The diode is 100 times smaller than the emitters used in LED lights. The laser diodes in Automotive Laser Lighting Market when generate light, it emerges as a blue light, which is then passed through a phosphor converter and then turns that blue light into the standard white light that are used to be emitted from car lights. Although automotive laser lighting can be very hot, but the headlights are safety controlled to ensure full safety.

Car lights are evolving at a lightning fast pace. It was only in the last few years that LED headlights became an option for car buyers as OEM parts. LED lights for cars are still being offered by a handful of carmakers and, in most case they are purchased as an option rather than coming as a standard automotive lighting feature.

Considering xenon and LED lights for cars, automotive laser lighting may have advantages including:

Brighter Illumination – An automotive laser lighting is capable of producing illumination that is 1000 times more intense than what an LED light can emit.

More Energy Efficient – Automotive laser lighting requires half as much power as an LED light.

New Design Opportunities – As laser diodes are small in size laser light will take up less space inside the front end of a vehicle, making it possible for automakers to create innovative new designs with the extra space.

Room for Modifications – Laser lights can be combined with other auto lighting technologies such as auto dimming.

The technology for automotive lighting started off as a primitive and low cost solution for providing illumination inside and around a car. It started out with the use of incandescent lamps that were bulky and hot and consumed large amounts of battery power. Then the transition happened, wherein developers capitalised on LED, HID and Xenon technologies for lighting purposes. These technologies offer better illumination, consume less power and are more reliable than incandescent lamps. Pushing the boundaries even further, automotive laser lighting came into foray with BMW i8 electric vehicle as the Launchpad for such technology. Automotive laser lighting is a step ahead of other lighting systems as it possesses higher illumination range, which aids in ensuring safety without compromising the power requirements. Coherence of laser lighting also makes it an attractive prospect for the manufacturers to tap into, thereby benefitting the growth of automotive laser lighting market. From the perspective of electric vehicles, automotive laser lightings are particularly advantageous owing to the fact that they consumes less electricity.

In addition to vehicle production being the major driver for the automotive laser lighting market, penetration of this technology in vehicles is also increasing owing to the dominance of LED and other forms of lighting in the market today. The automotive laser lighting market is still in its nascent stage and hence, in the current market scenario, it has registered only single digit penetration rate. Numerous high end flagship models manufactured by various automakers come factory fitted with such lighting systems.

This is improving the sales revenue of the automotive laser lighting market. Aftermarket options are also likely to widen in the upcoming years owing to increasing activities pertaining to customization, which can aid in the growth of the automotive laser lighting market. On the contrary, complexity and high price of systems can act as a roadblock to the growth of the automotive laser lighting system market. Moreover, overarching domination of LED lighting can also hinder the growth of the automotive laser lighting market during the forecast period.

The focus on manufacturing and utilization of electric vehicles has never been as high as it is now. Consumption of electric power by laser lighting systems is comparatively lower than LED systems and hence, electric vehicle manufacturers are likely to look forward to implementing automotive laser lighting in their models. Players operating in the automotive laser lighting market majorly belong to the organised segment owing to the high cost of raw materials, complexity of systems and is still in its development stages.

Automotive Laser Lighting Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe and Asia Pacific take up the majority of the share in the global production, surpassing other regions by a large margin. However, installation rate must also be taken into consideration as it differs from region to region. The automotive Laser Lighting market in North America and Europe will witness higher installation rate owing to higher demand for luxury cars while this may not be the case in Asia Pacific market as customers in the region usually opt for low-end cars with basic features. Nevertheless, the automotive Laser Lighting market in the above regions is expected to grow at a slow pace during the first half of the forecast period and will eventually pick up during the second half. The market in Latin America and other emerging regions will depend on the performance of the automotive laser lighting market in developed regions. Hence, the market in these regions will pick up steam once the market in developed regions has attained maturity.

Automotive Laser Lighting Market: Participants

Examples of some of the players actively involved in automotive Laser Lighting market are OSRAM Licht AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A. (Automotive Lighting), Audi AG (Developer), BMW Group (Developer), Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH (Developer), SLD Laser

