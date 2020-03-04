Automotive Knee Airbag Market: Nylon Automotive Knee Airbags to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Reducing the risk of injuries to the knee, hip and thigh during collision, knee airbags play a vital role in safety. Providing an extra layer of security, manufacturers have started applying thin layer of silicone on the airbag to protect it from heat and smooth deployment even after many years. Taking

a step forward, manufacturers are providing smart airbag protecting smaller or out-of-position occupants.

Consisting of sensors, inflators, and airbags, knee airbags comprise one of the most widely adopted safety features aligning with the needs of automotive safety. Besides integration along driver seat, knee airbags are also being integrated along passengers’ sides to ensure occupant safety. Surged demands for passenger vehicles and car rentals in the light of increased shared rides are estimated to reflect substantial growth. Soaring incidences of road accidents often resulting in fatality is accounted to chiefly drive adoption upsurge in subsequent years. The trend is likely to be supplemented by government initiatives towards deploying adequate safety precautions to limit severe injury and fatality during road mishaps.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as one of the most lucrative regional belts for automotive production. On the back of increased urbanization as well as exponentially growing population, the automotive industry in Asia-pacific region is likely to register massive growth, thereby reciprocating growth prospects in automotive knee airbag market. The surged demands for automotive knee airbags is also attributed to premiumization of cars and growing demands for luxury cars. However, notable adoption rates in budget variants is also a definitive growth trigger.

Besides traditional neopropene based airbags, silicone coated knee airbags have gained massive adoption owing to its superlative attributes such as good adhesion on synthetic substrates, besides demonstrating improved thermal resistance. Consumer preferences for light-weight airbags with superlative capabilities have encouraged adoption of silicone as apt substitutes for neopropene.

Automotive Knee Airbags Market: Overview

The automotive knee airbags market has been assessed at length to conclude definitive workable insights on market performance for the forecast tenure 2017-22. The report is an illustrative handbook of diverse market developments encompassing an overview of quintessential highlights such as macro and microeconomic determinants that maneuver market growth, also lending viable inputs on other concurrent factors that set the course of events for future growth trajectory in automotive knee airbags market.

The report is poised to equip readers with reliable details on market developments, in the ambit of competitive foresight and cues on market entry barriers. Based on such decisive insights, aspiring entrants as well as established players in automotive knee airbags space can employ lucrative investment discretion to ascertain sustainable revenue pools amidst staggering competition. To provide readers with superlative understanding, the report is systematically clustered into coherent chapters. A dedicated chapter on market segmentation has been pinned in the trailing sections of the report to include veritable details on segments’ historic as well as upcoming growth estimations. Further in the course of the report readers are also enlightened about regional assessment of pivotal factors. The report also entails a country-wise assessment and forecast estimations for automotive knee airbags market.

Increasing Preference for Neoprene Coated Automotive Knee Airbags

Neoprene coated automotive knee airbags are expected to experience above-average growth during the forecast period, 2017-2022. Accounting for nearly three-fourth of the revenue share by 2017 end, neoprene coated automotive knee airbags are projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 20 million during 2017-2022.

Nylon Automotive Knee Airbags to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Towards the end of 2017, Nylon automotive knee airbags are expected to gain more than three-fourth of the revenue share. Meanwhile, automotive knee airbags made using polyester are also gaining popularity as polyester has a good dimensional stability in humid conditions.

Automotive Knee Airbags Market: Competition Landscape

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global automotive knee airbags market through 2022, which include Takata Corporation, Autoliv Inc., Daicel Corporation, Delphi Automotive Plc, Kolon Industries, Inc., Denso Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

