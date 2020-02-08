Automotive Interior Materials Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market to reach USD 70.2 billion by 2025.

Global Automotive Interior Materials Market valued approximately USD 45.20 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.43% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Emerging automotive players in developing countries are adopting various strategies for expanding their market presence in emerging markets, such as India, China, Thailand, and others. Polymers are majorly used type of automotive interior materials. Increasing demand for customization and comfort and reducing overall weight of the vehicle for maintaining fuel efficiency of the vehicle are driving the adoption of automotive interior materials market across the globe.

Increasing demand of durable and light weight automotive interior materials including polymers for manufacturing of various vehicle components such as door panels, dashboard, and others. Owing to stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission automotive manufacturers have started reducing vehicle weight and started using polymers for interior automotive materials. Thus, driving the overall market growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive interior materials market is segmented into type and vehicle type. The type segment is classified into Polymers, Genuine Leather, Fabric, Synthetic Leather and others. Synthetic leather is further divided into PU leather and PVC leather. Vehicle type is segmented into Passenger Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV). The Vehicle type segment is anticipated to dominate the Automotive Interior Materials market considering the forthcoming years and the global scenario.

The regional analysis of global automotive interior materials market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the fastest growing region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the dominating region over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Type

Polymers

Genuine Leather

Fabric

Synthetic Leather

PU Leather

PVC Leather

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Interior Materials Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

