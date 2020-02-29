Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market Future Prospect, Business Outlook, Share, Size 2023

Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market Size To Expand at a Notable CAGR Of 6.3% During 2019 – 2023. Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market Research Report: Information by Technology (Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Park Assist System), Component (Ultrasonic Sensors, Camera, And Ultrasonic Sensor & Camera), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and Region – Global Forecast till 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global automotive intelligence park assist system include Siemens AG (Germany), Valeo (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Magna International (Canada), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), and Delphi Automotive (Germany)

Market Highlights:

The computer processor, sensors, and camera are the essential components of intelligence park assist systems used in vehicles. The use of intelligence park assist system helps to enhance performance, safety, tracking parking areas, and driving experience. The main features of automotive intelligence park assist systems allows parallel or reverse parking. Furthermore, the system is set in such a way that, as soon as the steering wheel is touched or brakes firmly pressed, the automatic parking disengages i.e. the vehicle cannot exceed the set speed.

The increasing demand for semi-autonomous vehicles, increasing concern over driver and vehicle safety, lack of parking space, and the increasing adoption of sensors and cameras in passenger and commercial vehicles are considered as the key driving factors for the growth of this market. The growing support from governments of various countries to reduce road accident is set to accelerate the growth of this market during the study period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global automotive intelligence park assist systems market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region.

Segmentation:

The scope of the study segments the global automotive intelligence park assist systems market by technology, component, vehicle type, and region.

By Technology

Autonomous Parking Assistance

Semi-Autonomous Parking Assistance

By Component

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensor & Camera

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis

In terms of region, the global market for the Automotive Intelligence Park Assist Systems is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period owing to growing production of automobiles in China, India, Kores, and Japan. Moreover, growing population, and rising purchasing power of people are expected to boost the demand for automotive intelligence park assist systems market in this region. Furthermore, the growing industrilization and infrastructure development across the region accelerate the growth of this market.

Europe is estimated to grow at a steady rate in automotive intelligence park assist systems market during forecast period. This region is home to some of the key players such as Siemens AG (Germany), Valeo (France), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany)are contributing in the growth of this market.

