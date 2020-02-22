Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System Market 2019 Global Share, Trends, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Parking assist systems help drivers easily park in crowded parking lots to avoid hanging and collisions.

The parking assist system is an important application of the car active collision avoidance system in low-speed and urban complex environments, and it is also an intelligent embodiment of the car active collision avoidance system. The emergence of parking assist systems has made parking easier and easier. The development is from simple assistance to integrated automatic parking. Their purpose is to help you easily get in the crowded parking lot.

The parking aid system detects the parking position through a camera mounted on the vehicle body, ultrasonic sensors, and infrared sensors, draws a parking map, and dynamically plans the parking path in real time, guiding the car or directly steering the steering wheel into the parking position.

The global Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market is valued at 20100 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 33300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Intelligence Park Assist System market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toshiba Corp

Hitachi Ltd

Robert Bosch

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Delphi Automotive

Siemens

Valeo

Magna International

Hella GmbH & Co. KGaA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ultrasonic Sensor

Camera

Ultrasonic Sensor and Camera

Segment by Application

Autonomous Parking Assist

Semiautonomous Parking Assist

