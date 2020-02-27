Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.29% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global automotive infotainment testing platform market to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the period 2017-2021.

The testing platform plays a crucial role in testing the infotainment system for its reliability and effectiveness in vehicles. The testing platform simulates various use-cases of an infotainment system. The global automotive industry is highly competitive and goes through dynamic growth phases due to the nature of the competition, product life cycle, and consumer demand. Currently, the industry is characterized by companies relocating their production centers from developed to developing regions. During the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the industry experienced a considerable decline in demand. However, the markets have slowly stabilized, which is primarily due to the relative economic stability in developing nations.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive infotainment testing platform market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of the automotive infotainment testing platform, which is approached based on the infotainment solution purchased for prototyping as well as licensed by the infotainment players and automakers.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• National Instruments

• Averna

• CIeNET

• Danlaw

• Wind River

• Keysight Technologies

Other prominent vendors

• Embitel

• FEV

• Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

• Intertek Group

• KPIT Technologies

• MAXEYE TECHNOLOGIES

• TestPlant

• ROHDE&SCHWARZ

• Qualcomm Technologies

Market driver

• Software defined instruments allowing use of same hardware module to test multiple wireless standards

Market challenge

• Complexity owing to growing functionalities in infotainment system

Market trend

• Adoption of model-based development process through reliable software testing

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

An introduction to the software market

Automotive software

Infotainment software platform

Opportunities for service providers

Automotive infotainment testing platform: market dynamics

Value chain analysis

Regulatory Framework

PART 05: Market landscape

Market Overview

Automotive infotainment development process

Automotive infotainment testing methodology

Infotainment system testing types

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

Segmentation of automotive infotainment testing platform market by geography

Automotive infotainment testing platform market in Americas

Automotive infotainment testing platform market in EMEA

Automotive infotainment testing platform market in APAC

PART 07: Decision framework

PART 08: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 09: Market trends

PART 10: Vendor landscape

Competitive benchmarking

Other prominent vendors

Continued……

