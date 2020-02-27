Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 11.29% and Forecast to 2023

The analysts forecast the global automotive infotainment testing platform market to grow at a CAGR of 11.29% during the period 2017-2021.
The testing platform plays a crucial role in testing the infotainment system for its reliability and effectiveness in vehicles. The testing platform simulates various use-cases of an infotainment system. The global automotive industry is highly competitive and goes through dynamic growth phases due to the nature of the competition, product life cycle, and consumer demand. Currently, the industry is characterized by companies relocating their production centers from developed to developing regions. During the 2008-2009 global financial crisis, the industry experienced a considerable decline in demand. However, the markets have slowly stabilized, which is primarily due to the relative economic stability in developing nations.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive infotainment testing platform market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue of the automotive infotainment testing platform, which is approached based on the infotainment solution purchased for prototyping as well as licensed by the infotainment players and automakers.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Infotainment Testing Platform Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• National Instruments
• Averna
• CIeNET
• Danlaw
• Wind River
• Keysight Technologies
Other prominent vendors
• Embitel
• FEV
• Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
• Intertek Group
• KPIT Technologies
• MAXEYE TECHNOLOGIES
• TestPlant
• ROHDE&SCHWARZ
• Qualcomm Technologies
Market driver
• Software defined instruments allowing use of same hardware module to test multiple wireless standards
Market challenge
• Complexity owing to growing functionalities in infotainment system
Market trend
• Adoption of model-based development process through reliable software testing
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- An introduction to the software market
- Automotive software
- Infotainment software platform
- Opportunities for service providers
- Automotive infotainment testing platform: market dynamics
- Value chain analysis
- Regulatory Framework
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market Overview
- Automotive infotainment development process
- Automotive infotainment testing methodology
- Infotainment system testing types
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
PART 06: Geographical segmentation
- Segmentation of automotive infotainment testing platform market by geography
- Automotive infotainment testing platform market in Americas
- Automotive infotainment testing platform market in EMEA
- Automotive infotainment testing platform market in APAC
PART 07: Decision framework
PART 08: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 09: Market trends
PART 10: Vendor landscape
- Competitive benchmarking
- Other prominent vendors
Continued……
