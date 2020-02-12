AUTOMOTIVE INFOTAINMENT SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2022

Automotive infotainment, also known as in-vehicle infotainment, is an amalgamation of information and entertainment.

The analysts forecast the global automotive infotainment systems market’s CAGR is expected to be more than 14%, however, the market’s growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive infotainment systems market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3167586-global-automotive-infotainment-systems-market-2018-2022

The report, Global Automotive Infotainment Systems Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Alpine Electronics

• Continental

• Garmin

• HARMAN International

• Panasonic

• Pioneer Corporation

Market driver

• Development of low-cost infotainment solutions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Risks associated with distracted driving

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing popularity of robot-assisted cardiac surgery

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3167586-global-automotive-infotainment-systems-market-2018-2022

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Automotive infotainment: Overview

• Regulatory Framework

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

• Segmentation by application

• Comparison by application

• Passenger cars – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Commercial vehicles– Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY OPERATING SYSTEM

• Segmentation by operating system

• QNX – Overview 2017-2022

• Linux – Overview 2017-2022

• Microsoft – Overview 2017-2022

• Others – Overview 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Development of in-car audio entertainment systems that facilitate 360-degree listening

• Development of scalable infotainment platforms

• In-car advertisements

• Automotive OEMs to push embedded, in-vehicle infotainment systems

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• Alpine Electronics

• Continental

• Garmin

• HARMAN International

• Panasonic

• Pioneer Corporation

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com