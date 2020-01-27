Automotive Industry AGV 2019 Market by Top Manufacturers with Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth, Forecast 2024

Automotive Industry AGV Market 2019

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) is an unmanned, computer-controlled mobile transport unit used for material handling and transportation in a wide range of industries. Also known as a self-guided vehicle or self-propelled vehicle, an AGV is a vehicle that is powered by a battery or an electric motor and is able to perform tasks without human supervision or operation.

Scope of the Report:

A rising disposable income, demand for different vehicle types from end users and stricter regulatory compliances mandating the use of industrial materials are the primary factors responsible for booming AGV demand in the automotive sector of the AGV market. AGV’s are characterized by their ability to work in demanding, hazardous, and harmful conditions boosting their appeal across different domains.

The worldwide market for Automotive Industry AGV is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 860 million US$ in 2024, from 600 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive Industry AGV in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3716254-global-automotive-industry-agv-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Siasun

Dematic

Daifuku

CSG

JBT

DS Automotion

Meidensha

Seegrid

Aichikikai

Yonegy

Toyota

Ek Automation

AGVE Group

Atab

KSEC

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Unit Load Type

Automated Forklift Type

Tugger Type

Others

Warehouse

Production Line

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Warehouse

Production Line

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3716254-global-automotive-industry-agv-market-2019-by-manufacturers

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Industry AGV Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Unit Load Type

1.2.2 Automated Forklift Type

1.2.3 Tugger Type

1.2.4 Others

1.2.5 Warehouse

1.2.6 Production Line

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Warehouse

1.3.2 Production Line

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Siasun

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Siasun Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Dematic

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Dematic Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Daifuku

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Daifuku Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 CSG

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 CSG Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 JBT

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 JBT Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 DS Automotion

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 DS Automotion Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Meidensha

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Automotive Industry AGV Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Meidensha Automotive Industry AGV Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)