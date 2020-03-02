Automotive HVAC Market: Over 85 percent of Passenger Cars Sold Across the Globe Have an AC System

Fact.MR offers a 10-year forecast for the automotive HVAC between 2018 and 2027. In terms of value, the automotive HVAC market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period (2018–2027). The study offers key trends that are currently influencing the growth of the automotive HVAC market. This newly published and insightful report shed light on key dynamics, which are expected to transform future of the automotive HVAC market, in turn, creating flourishing avenues for prominent companies as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of automotive HVAC.

The surge in the thermal comfort for passenger cabins and intelligent driving for convenience, several smart and green passenger vehicles have been researched and developed by automotive makers. Nevertheless, sophisticated automotive technology, with the modernization of the transportation industry, vies to augment the convenience and comfort of the driver. As such, various sophisticated air conditioning systems and heating systems for cabin heating and cooling of passenger vehicles have been perused and studied to ameliorate the thermal comfort and air conditioning room for individual passengers, incorporating drivers of passenger vehicles.

According to the study, more than 85 percent of the new passenger cars sold across the world have an air-conditioning system, the number is slated to soar to new heights by 2027-end. The unprecedented sale of vehicles and traction towards safety and luxury have accentuated the growth of automotive HVAC market.

Pertinent companies, namely, Mercedes, Ford, Audi, and BMW are mainly focusing on tailored and consumer friendly HVAC system. Accordingly, BMW uses water-based and air-based temperature control that allow greater flexibility in individual temperature control of the separate passenger zones. Moreover, BMW 6, 7, 8 and 9 series underpins automatic air conditioning, including fogging sensor, automatic climate control system and air distribution for driver and passengers.

The air conditioning compressor is the heart of the central air conditioning units which absorbs vapor refrigerant from the suction line and compresses the vapors to high superheat vapor. Given compressor also eliminates latent heat/ eliminate more sensible heat; generate the flow of refrigerant, it has soared in popularity which has been underpinned by its 35 percent market share in 2017 itself— highest market share in the automotive HVAC market.

Automotive HVAC Market: Overview

The report offers a robust assessment on the automotive HVAC market which is propelled by quantitative and qualitative analysis. In addition, the report focuses on the situation in the market that have significant influence on the development of the automotive HVAC market, including drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints. The report also delineates segmentation of the market to provide a thorough analysis of the automotive HVAC market.

The report incorporates executive summary followed by overview section which showcase a coherent assessment of the automotive HVAC market. Moreover, the market overview section peruses on PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis on the automotive HVAC market. Furthermore, the overview section also delves into Porters’ Five Force analysis which historically help in assessing competitive landscape with respect to automotive HVAC market.

Primary sources and secondary sources have been applied to offer a judicious assessment on automotive HVAC market. The secondary research incorporates trade journals, EC filing, resourceful database and Factiva. Furthermore, the report banks on primary research, including genuine assessment from experts, veracious and unbiased insights from seasoned analyst, surveys and telephonic interview. The report also peruses into absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections to provide a deep dive analysis of the market.

Automotive HVAC Market: Competitive Landscape

The coherent assessment of competitive scenario of the automotive HVAC market is propelled by assessment of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Moreover, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis throws light on the feasible strategies of the major players who are active in the automotive HVAC market. Meanwhile, the report also shed light on SWOT analysis, company profile, product portfolio, recent development and key differentiation.

Fact.MR has profiled some of the most prominent company’s active in the global Automotive HVAC market such as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation. The key market players in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on product innovation and collaboration. Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on developing technological advanced and innovative solutions which can meet the changing customer requirements. Recently, in 2018, Mercedes Benz showcased its 2019 A-class with voice-controlled HVAC, The new A-Class hatchback will arrive in Europe by 2019 and eventually come to North American market too but in sedan variant with a trunk at the rear.

