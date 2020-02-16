Automotive HVAC 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2024

Description:-

Automotive HVAC (HVAC is abbreviation for heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems) is a system consisting of three sub-systems that all work together to provide conditioned air to the cabin. The heating part can raise the temperature inside the car using heat from the engine. The ventilation part moves and directs the air within the cabin. And the air condition part can remove the heat from the car by cooling and dehumidifying the air with a refrigerant.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, the automotive HVAC market has enjoyed a large development, with the fast development of automotive industry. Many automotive manufacturers have built plant in China in recent years. To meet the local demand, many automotive HVAC manufacturers have transferred their production bases to China.

In general, the development of global automotive HVAC market is promising and the sales growth rate in China may be higher than other regions in the next several years.

The worldwide market for Automotive HVAC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.2% over the next five years, will reach 27400 million US$ in 2024, from 22800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Automotive HVAC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sanden USA

DENSO

Hanon Systems

MAHLE

Valeo

Air International Thermal Systems

Bergstrom

Calsonic Kansei

Johnson Electric

Webasto

Perfectstarhvac

Tek

Johnsoncontrols

Edn

Leakylugnut

Exa Corporation

Dupont

HERO

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Standalone HVAC

Dependent HVAC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sport Utility Vehicle

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicles

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automotive HVAC product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automotive HVAC, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automotive HVAC in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automotive HVAC competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automotive HVAC breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Automotive HVAC Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Standalone HVAC

1.2.2 Dependent HVAC

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Sport Utility Vehicle

1.3.2 Compact Vehicle

1.3.3 Mid-Sized Vehicle

1.3.4 Premium Vehicle

1.3.5 Luxury Vehicle

1.3.6 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sanden USA

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Automotive HVAC Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sanden USA Automotive HVAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 DENSO

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Automotive HVAC Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 DENSO Automotive HVAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Hanon Systems

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Automotive HVAC Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Hanon Systems Automotive HVAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 MAHLE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Automotive HVAC Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 MAHLE Automotive HVAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Valeo

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Automotive HVAC Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Valeo Automotive HVAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Air International Thermal Systems

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Automotive HVAC Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Air International Thermal Systems Automotive HVAC Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

