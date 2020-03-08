Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Technologies Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2026

The future has already arrived, wherein driver no longer interacts with the vehicle by using conventional techniques. Automotive Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology is evolving in such a way that driver in the vehicle can have real-time communication with vehicle system to interact without distraction while driving the vehicle. Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology is rapidly growing due to focus on safety, customization, and interaction without distraction. Human machine interface is portal to exchange information, converts raw and unorganized data into useful and actionable data. Gesture control, customization, speech recognition, augmented reality etc. are some of the key features of Human-Machine Interface technologies. HMI not only connects the driver and car but with the outside world too.

This technology will help the driver to have information about the surrounding environment such as traffic and weather conditions. In addition, such technology improves the driver and passenger safety. Use of mobile phone while driving is the biggest threat and incorporating Human-Machine Interface (HMI) technology will overcome this safety threat. Advanced Automotive Human-Machine Interface Technology is taking drivers experience to new levels. Changing trends in consumer electronics, personal mobile devices and car technology is greatly influencing the Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology market. Earlier, Human-Machine Interface technology was used mostly in luxury vehicles, but changing technology and reducing cost will enable manufacturers to introduce Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology in medium cost segments in the coming years. Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology is expected to witness significant CAGR growth over forecast period of 2016-2026.

Market Dynamics Now a days with advancing technologies, consumers are more inclined towards value added features. In order to meet customers demand, automotive manufactures are keen to incorporate better, reliable and value added solutions to earn competitive benefit. Changing social trends and consumer preferences towards luxury and comfort is fueling demand for Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology market. Furthermore, continuous urbanization is supporting demand for smart cars. Rapid urbanization, rising income, digitalization, change in life style and population growth are key drivers for automotive HMI technology.

Continuous efforts towards establishing new standards for in-vehicle safety to avoid accidents due to lack of coordination between vehicle systems and driver which leads to poor response of driver, is supporting growth of Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology. Changing legislation towards safety environment is fueling the growth of Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology market.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness comparatively faster growth among all regions, emerging economies such as India and China will propel the growth of Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology in next few decades. Rising disposable income, population growth and changing life style trend supports the growth of this technology. Automotive HMI is playing significant role of security and customization, which is influencing the adoption of advanced automotive human-machine interface technology. Apart from this, advanced technological innovation is creating supportive atmosphere in automotive industry for growth of Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology market.

Market Segmentation Global Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology market can be segmented on the basis of human machine interface (HMI) technology type, end-user, HMI type and region. On the basis of technology type, Global Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology can be segmented into: Mechanical interfaces, Acoustics interfaces, Visual interfaces, Haptic interfaces

On the basis of end-user, Global Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology can be egmented as:, High-end vehicle, Low-cost vehicle, On the basis of human machine interface type, Global Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology can be segmented into: Input, Output

Key Players Some of the key players and service providers for Automotive Human-Machine Interface technology identified and included in the report of are: Alpine, Luxoft, Elektrobit, Magneti Marelli, Clarion, Delphi Automotive