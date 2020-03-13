Automotive High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.55% and Forecast to 2021

Description:-
The analysts forecast the global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market to grow at a CAGR of 23.55% during the period 2017-2021.
As per the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is a porous paper or non-woven fabric filter that uses capture and dispose technology to eliminate pollutants. The pollutants that are captured and disposed by this technology include submicron particulate matter (PM) >0.3 µm in aerodynamic diameter, and PM >0.12 µm for a chemically, biologically, or radioactively toxic; hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), mostly metals. HEPA filters are categorized based on the minimum collection efficiency, that is, 99.97% efficiency for the removal of 0.3-µm diameter or larger PM.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of medical devices required for thoracic surgeries.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• China
• Europe
• North America
• ROW
The report, Global Automotive High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• APC Filtration
• Bosch
Other prominent vendors
• Honeywell International
• PHILIPS
• Sharp
Market driver
• Availability of portable in-cabin HEPA purification system
Market challenge
• HEPA filter is costlier than normal air filter cartridge
Market trend
• PECO air purification system
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
- Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
- Market overview
- Market size and forecast
- Five forces analysis
- Product lifecycle
PART 06: Market segmentation by sales channel
- Global automotive HEPA filter market by sales channel
- Global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market by OEM fitment
- Global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter by aftermarket fitment
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
- Geographical segmentation for cabin HEPA filters
- North America — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market
- China — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market
- Europe — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market
- ROW — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
- PECO air purification system
- Purification of air using vacuum blanket
- Ultra-low penetration air filter (ULPA)
PART 11: Vendor landscape
- Vendors for automotive HEPA filter
- Other prominent and potential vendors
Continued……
