Automotive High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter 2019 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 23.55% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market to grow at a CAGR of 23.55% during the period 2017-2021.

As per the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter is a porous paper or non-woven fabric filter that uses capture and dispose technology to eliminate pollutants. The pollutants that are captured and disposed by this technology include submicron particulate matter (PM) >0.3 µm in aerodynamic diameter, and PM >0.12 µm for a chemically, biologically, or radioactively toxic; hazardous air pollutants (HAPs), mostly metals. HEPA filters are categorized based on the minimum collection efficiency, that is, 99.97% efficiency for the removal of 0.3-µm diameter or larger PM.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of medical devices required for thoracic surgeries.

• China

• Europe

• North America

• ROW

The report, Global Automotive High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

• APC Filtration

• Bosch

• Honeywell International

• PHILIPS

• Sharp

• Availability of portable in-cabin HEPA purification system

• HEPA filter is costlier than normal air filter cartridge

• PECO air purification system

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

Product lifecycle

PART 06: Market segmentation by sales channel

Global automotive HEPA filter market by sales channel

Global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market by OEM fitment

Global automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter by aftermarket fitment

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation for cabin HEPA filters

North America — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market

China — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market

Europe — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market

ROW — Automotive high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter market

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PECO air purification system

Purification of air using vacuum blanket

Ultra-low penetration air filter (ULPA)

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Vendors for automotive HEPA filter

Other prominent and potential vendors

Continued……

