Automotive Heater Core Market: High-Voltage Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC) Heating Technology to Boost Growth

The significance of heater core has been paramount in the automotive heating, air conditioning (HVAC) and ventilation systems and it also a component in cooling systems which use water cooling. The introduction of robust technologies—3D printing, blockchain, connected vechicles and autonomous driving— in the automotive spectrum has provided stakeholders. Manufacturers are looking to design heater core with tubes which are coated internally with a corrosion resistant cladding alloy.

The popularity of high-voltage positive temperature coefficient (PTC) heating technology among electric vehicle manufacturers is seen as a major booster for the growth of automotive heater core market. PTC stones tend to possess fast heating response time and plateau once the predefined reference temperature is reached. The robust resistance and output of PTC heaters make them a tremendous option for offering a controlled electrical heat. As such, the high power density, compact design, energy efficient, long lifetime and reliability are some of the salient features of positive temperature coefficient.

Rising fossil fuel crisis and rigorous regulations on carbon dioxide have led to the shift from traditional IC engine to conducive-to-environment vehicles such as electric cars and hybrid vehicles.

Though not much known, automotive heater core failures have been a major concern among stakeholders. Owing to corrosion and pressure on cooling system, automotive heater cores sometimes encounter failure. As such, the popularity of aftermarket automotive heater cores have risen which are comparatively less expensive than the OEMs.

Automotive Heater Core Market: Overview

The report offers a robust assessment on the automotive heater core market underpinned by quantitative and qualitative analysis. In addition, the report focuses on the dynamics of the market that have significant influence on the development of the Automotive heater core market, elucidating drivers, trends, opportunities and restraints. The report focuses on the segmentation of the market to provide a deep dive assessment of the market.

The report incorporates executive summary and overview section that presents a robust assessment on the automotive heater core market. Moreover, the report in the market overview section sheds light on PESTLE analysis to offer comprehensive analysis on the market. Further, the overview section further throws light on Porters’ Five Force analysis which will aid in assessing competitive landscape with respect to automotive heater core market.

The report is propelled by painstaking research conducted to offer a deep dive analysis. Primary research and secondary research have been applied to offer a judicious insights on automotive heater core market. The report is underpinned by primary research, incorporating honest and unbiased review from experts, telephonic interview, genuine views from seasoned analyst and surveys. Meanwhile, the secondary research encompasses EC filing, Factiva, trade journals and resourceful database. Additionally, the report shed light on absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections.

Automotive Heater Core Market: Competitive Landscape

The coherent analysis of competitive scenario of the automotive heater core market is backed up by the Porters’ Five Force Analysis. Further, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis focuses on feasible strategies of the pertinent players in the automotive heater core market. Additionally, the report also elucidates SWOT analysis, company profile, product portfolio, recent development, company profile, key differentiation and annual revenue.

