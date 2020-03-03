Automotive Headliners Market: More than 67 Million Units Made of Foam-Backed Cloth Have Been Sold

According to Fact.MR’s recently published forecast study, the global market for automotive headliners will reflect healthy expansion during the forecast period, 2017-2026. Over the forecast period, the automotive headliners market is poised to expand at a volume CAGR of 6.9%. The report further projects that by the end of 2026, more than US$ 46 Bn worth of automotive headliners will be sold globally.

Automotive headliners were initially designed for simply covering the roof structure and sheet metal of vehicles, meanwhile improving their interior aesthetics. As consumer demand for style, comfort and safety witnessed a surge, automotive headliners have experienced evolution to incorporate new aspects such as wiring, ducting vents, overhead console, coat hooks, grab handles and sun visors. With more and more parts being integrated into automotive headliners, its market is witnessing a rise accordingly. One of the latest trend being observed in the automotive industry is smart cabin innovations. Automotive vehicle interior designs and technologies have advanced significantly over the recent past across all vehicle segments, ranging from passenger cars to luxury vehicles.

In a bid to keep readers up-to-date on the latest developments in the global automotive headliners market, the report offers readers a roundup of the latest trends impacting the market. As the automotive sector is ever-evolving, staying abreast with latest trends and developments is paramount to formulating key business strategies. Information on supply chain, cost structure, pricing analysis, raw material sourcing, and list of distributors are offered to readers in this section. Considering the wide scope of global automotive headliners market, the report incorporates a segmentation-wise analysis and forecast. The global automotive headliners market is segmented on the basis of sales channel, vehicle type, headliner type, material type and region. Through this section, the report offers an in-depth country-wise forecast on every parameter associated with

automotive headliners.

4 Foresights on How Global Automotive Headliners Market will Expand through 2026

In 2017, more than 67 million units of automotive headliners made of foam-backed cloth have been sold across the globe. The demand for foam-backed cloth materials in production of automotive headliners will remain high through 2026.

Though 2026, more than 60% of the overall global market values will be procured from sales of hardtop headliners. The report further reveals that more than 50 million soft-top automotive headliners were sold across the globe by the end of 2017.

Automotive headliners will be predominantly installed in compact vehicles. By 2026-end, nearly two-fifth of headliners manufactured in the world will be used for compact vehicles. The report estimates nearly 30 million units of automotive headliners have been sold for mid-sized vehicles in 2017.

OEMs will be observed as the largest sales channel for automotive headliners throughout the forecast period. Over 1.8 billion automotive headliners will be sold by OEMs across the globe by the end of 2026.

Globalization of vehicle development platforms is expected to remain key focus area among automotive manufacturers. OEMs are increasing adopting general vehicle design platforms for developing multiple products that include automotive headliners, and targeting different vehicle segments and customers. Key market players identified by Fact.MR’s report include IAC Group, Toyota Boshoku Corp, Glen Raven, Johns Manville, American Foam & Fabric, Lear Corporation, Harodite Industries, Cindus Corp, Sage Automotive Interiors, and Grupo Antolin.

