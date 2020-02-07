Automotive Headliner (OE) Market – Increasing disposable income and low interest rate vehicle loans have fueled the demand for premium vehicles

According to the report, the global automotive headliner (OE) market is anticipated to surpass US$ 17 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR more than to 3% during the forecast period.

The headliner in the vehicle plays an important role and is used in incorporating sunroofs, lighting controls, video playbacks in vehicles. An automotive headliner enhances the soundproofing of the vehicle cabin and provides good acoustics. Consequently, vehicle owners add headliners in order to enhance the sound proofing and acoustics of their vehicles. Moreover, automotive headliner resist the heat in summer and prevent the temperature of the vehicle cabin from rising.

Manufacturers are currently integrating more cushioned liners in order to enhance the acoustics of the vehicle, thus demand for headliner materials is increasing consistently and is anticipated to rise significantly during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and low interest rate vehicle loans have fueled the demand for premium vehicles, which in turn has prompted manufacturers to boost production by expanding their manufacturing capacities. This, in turn, is likely to propel the demand for headliners during the forecast period.

The thermoplastic headliner segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period. Usage of thermoplastics is high in passenger as well as commercial vehicles. Increase in demand for lightweight interiors is expected to fuel the demand for thermoplastic during the forecast period. In thermoplastics, primarily polypropylene, polyurethane and poly vinyl chloride type of plastics account for nearly 66% of the total high performance plastics utilized in vehicles. Thermoplastics offer high impact strength, attractive surface finish; they can be reused and easily molded or shaped by reheating.

The passenger vehicle segment held a major share of the market, in terms of value, in 2017. It is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in production of passenger vehicles across the globe, owing to several factors such as strong demand for passenger vehicles from consumers, rapid urbanization, and decline in bank interest rate, is anticipated to boost the passenger vehicle segment. Rise in demand for small, mid-sized, and premium vehicles is driving the automotive headliner (OE) market. Expansion of the utility vehicle sub-segment, owing its popularity among consumers, is likely to propel the demand for automotive headliner during the forecast period.

Fabric is widely utilized as a surface cover material for the headliner in common vehicles due to its cost-effectiveness over premium material. Premium and luxury vehicles are equipped with fabric headliners that enhance the overall appearance of the interior of these vehicles. Continuous rise in sales of premium vehicles and SUVs is likely to boost the demand for premium materials, such as leather, Miko, and Alcantara, during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global automotive headliner (OE) market owing to high volume production of passenger vehicles in China, India and South Korea. Presence of major headliner manufacturers, such as IAC Group and Grupo Antolin, in Asia Pacific is likely to propel the demand for headliner during the forecast period. Increase in sales of premium vehicles and SUVs in China, due to strong demand from consumers, is likely to drive the headliner market in the country. Manufacturers of vehicle interior components are focused on merger and acquisition strategies to cater to the increasing demand for headliners, created by original equipment manufacturers in Asia Pacific, in order to grab growth opportunities.

Key players operating in the global automotive headliner (OE) market are expected to benefit from the formation of strategic alliances with other global players. These players have strong global presence, firm establishments, and diverse product portfolios. Prominent players operating in the global automotive headliner (OE) market include Adient plc. Atlas Roofing Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Harodite Industries, Howa-Tramico, IAC Group, Industrialesud S.p.a., Lear Corporation, Motus Integrated Technologies, Sage Automotive Interiors, SMS Auto Fabrics, Toray Plastics, Inc. TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION, UGN Inc., and Freudenberg Performance Materials.