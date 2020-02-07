www.marketresearchnest.com presents the addition of “North America Market Insights on Automotive Head-up Display, 2018-2024: Emphasis on Product (Windshield HUD, Combiner HUD), Technology (Conventional HUD, Augmented Reality HUD), Vehicle Type ( Luxury Cars, Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles)”.The report introduced the Automotive Head-up Display basics: classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Rapid advancements in vehicle technology and increasing demands of high end luxury and mid-sized vehicles are considered to be the key growth drivers for North America automotive head up display market. The use of display in automobiles is regarded as a luxury spec which is specifically reserved for high end vehicles. Moreover, the surging adoption of advance driver assistance system (ADAS) technology due to rising consumer interest and stringent government regulations is also stimulating the market growth. However, the excessive cost of the system, emergence of alternate options and growing concern over distracted driving are considered to be the major restraining factors for the market growth.

Based on different product types, North America Automotive Head-Up Display market is bifurcated into Windshield HUD and Combiners HUD. Windshield HUD uses a windshield of the glass to show essential data in the observable pathway of the driver while combiner HUD uses an intelligent screen like glass to show data in the observable pathway of the driver. Windshield HUD held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2018-2024). On the other hand, easier installation capabilities due to the compact size of combiners HUD is expected to fuel their demand, making combiners HUD the fastest growing product type during the forecast period.

North America HUD market is further segmented on the basis of different technologies this includes, Conventional and Augmented Reality. Conventional HUD is any transparent display that projects critical information without the needs of drivers or users to look away from their frame. On the other hand Augmented Reality is a live view of a physical, real world environment whose elements are augmented by computer generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. In 2017, augmented reality held the maximum share with a market value of 148.62 million and is expected to prevail till 2024. However, the rise in adoption of conventional technologies in mid-priced and economic vehicle segment is expected to propel their demand making them the fastest growing segment during the forecast period (2018-2024).

Moreover, the market penetration of HUD is increasing across the entire vehicle segments, such as Luxury Cars, Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles. Because of largest market and high market penetration of HUD in passenger cars, this segment held the maximum share in 2017 and is anticipated to dominate over the forecast period, reaching 465.44 million by 2024. For a deep dive analysis of automotive HUD market in NA, the regional market is further split into several countries. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are among some of the most dominant markets in the region for automotive HUD. The U.S. is the largest automotive market in the region, in addition to this the increasing stringent regulations on driver alertness, presence of several Tier 1 and OEMs and rise in focus towards ADAS and autonomous vehicles are attributed to monitor the U.S. automotive HUD market. The companies profiled in the report include Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Harman International industries Inc, Nippon Seiki Co Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosh Gmbh, TomTom NV, Visteon Corporation and Yasaki Corporation. These players are entering into several competitive strategies (partnerships, merger-acquisitions, joint venture, new product launch, business expansion and others) with each other or other supplier or automotive OEMs to strengthen their position in the market.

