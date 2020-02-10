Automotive Glazing Market Application, Segmentation, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

New report published by www.MarketResearchNest.com which offers Exclusive Research “Global Automotive Glazing Market Research Report 2019”.

Automotive glazing systems help simplify the vehicle assembly process. The materials used for automotive glazing require excellent transparency, toughness, and need to be lightweight. If glass is utilized as an automotive glazing material, then in case of an accident the pieces and fragments of the glass should not get thrown over the people travelling in the car and injure them. The materials used in vehicles for glazing purpose have witnessed significant changes from the conventional glass used a few years back to different types of plastics and plastic blends being employed recently

This report focuses on Automotive Glazing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Glazing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

Automotive Glazing Market: Forecast by Manufacturers / Regions / Types / Applications.

Market Segment by Manufacturers

Nippon Sheet Glass Company Limited

Chimei Corporation

Saint Gobain S.A.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Webasto SE

Covestro AG

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)

Teijin Limited

Market Segment by Products/Types

Laminated glass

Tempered glass

Polycarbonate

The worldwide market for Automotive Glazing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Automotive Glazing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Applications/End-Users

Front windshield

Sidelites

Rear windshield

Sunroof

Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

