Automotive Glazing Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Materials used in automotive glazing include laminated glass, tempered glass, and polycarbonate. Automotive glazing materials possess superior properties such as enhanced transparency, lightweight, and excellent strength. Automotive glazing contributes to the overall weight reduction of the vehicle thereby reducing the carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The Global Automotive Glazing Market was worth $XX billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Automotive Glazing Market – Market Dynamics

Demand for sunroofs, rising global automotive sales, need for fuel-efficient cars, technological advancements in automobile design and regulations on carbon emissions of vehicles are the major factors driving the global automotive glazing market.

Rising global automotive sales is a primary driver attributing to the growing demand for automotive glazing products. According to International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), 96.8 million vehicles were sold globally in 2017 compared to 93.9 million and 89.7 million in 2016 and 2015 witnessing a growth rate of 3.08% in 2017 and 4.6% in 2016 respectively. The increasing growth sales of the global automotive industry is anticipated to dominate the global glazing market. Moreover, essential countries of the world imposing stringent norms on automobile emissions is one of the major driving factors of this market. According to the Euro 5b tier, which was approved on September 2011 by the European emission standards, the permissible levels of NOx emissions for diesel vehicles were 0.180 g/kg, and particulate matter was 0.005 g/kg. Due to increasing levels of environmental pollution, it has recently launched the Euro 6d mandated which will be approved in January 2020. According to the Euro 6d emission mandates, the allowable limit for NOx emissions are 0.080g/kg and particulate matter emissions are 0.0045 g/kg. The regulations imposed upon reducing the carbon emissions of the vehicle is an essential factor propelling the growth of the global automotive glazing market.

However, high costs of research and development of enhanced engineered materials and stringent regulations of materials used in automotive glazing are the crucial factors responsible for impeding the growth of the global automotive glazing market.

Global Automotive Glazing Market – Segmentation Analysis

The Global Automotive Glazing Market has been segmented by vehicle type, material type, application, and geography.

Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented as – Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) and Passenger Vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment is the dominant segment of the global automotive glazing market owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles globally and consumers preferring fuel-efficient cars. According to the Association of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), 70.8 million passenger cars were sold in 2017 compared to 69.5 million in 2016 and 66.3 million passenger cars in 2015. Owing to the increasing global consumption of oil and natural gas, consumers are shifting their buying patterns towards purchasing fuel-efficient vehicles. The global oil production as per the global energy statistical yearbook in 2005 was about 88721 thousand barrels per day and reached 92649 thousand barrels in 2017 with a 0.7% annual growth rate. Rising oil prices coupled with emission norms are the major factors responsible for the passenger vehicles segment to dominate the global automotive glazing market.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented as Sun Roof, Front Windshield, Rear Windshield, sidelite and backlite. The sidelite is the domain segment of the global automotive glazing market owing to the weight reduction factor of the vehicle. According to a research article published by the Society of Automotive Engineers, using laminated glass on the side windows of the car reduces weight without compromising mechanical strength, passenger safety, and passenger comfort. Owing to these reasons, the sidelite segment is expected to dominate the global automotive glazing market in the future.

Global Automotive Glazing Market – Geographical Analysis

The Global Automotive Glazing Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into the following areas as India, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, and others. The Asia Pacific region is the dominant segment in the automotive glazing market owing to the rising automobile market in countries like China, India, and Japan. Increasing per capita income in India, China and South Korea and increase in preference of fuel-efficient cars are the major contributing factors for the Asia Pacific region to dominate the global automotive glazing market.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The Global Automotive Glazing Market is segmented based on the material type as Laminated glass, tempered glass, and polycarbonate. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented as – Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV) and Passenger Vehicles. Based on the Application, the market is segmented as Sun Roof, Front Windshield, Rear Windshield, sidelite and backlite. Based on geography the market is segmented into – North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

The report profiles the following companies- Saint Gobain SA, SABIC, Covestro, Evonik, Teijin, Asahi Glass Ltd, Corning Inc, Vitro, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co Ltd, and Nippon Sheet Glass Company Ltd.

