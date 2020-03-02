Automotive Gesture Recognition System 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 30.44% and Forecast to 2022

The automotive gesture recognition system is an electronic system that collects inputs using machine vision and facilitates a human-machine interface in a vehicle to operate various driver-assist features within the vehicle.

The analysts forecast the global automotive gesture recognition system market to grow at a CAGR of 30.44% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive gesture recognition system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the global automotive gesture recognition through face recognition, iris recognition, and fingerprint/leg recognition.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Cognitec Systems

• Continental

• HARMAN International (SAMSUNG)

• NXP Semiconductors

• Sony Depthsensing Solutions

• Visteon

Market driver

• Rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Increased cost of developing and integrating gesture recognition systems in automotive

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Inclusion of haptic feedback systems in vehicle infotainment systems

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Fingerprint/leg recognition – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Iris recognition – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Face recognition – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Cognitec Systems

Continental

HARMAN International (SAMSUNG)

NXP Semiconductors

Sony Depthsensing Solutions

Visteon

..…..Continued

