Automotive Gesture Recognition System 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 30.44% and Forecast to 2022

The automotive gesture recognition system is an electronic system that collects inputs using machine vision and facilitates a human-machine interface in a vehicle to operate various driver-assist features within the vehicle.
The analysts forecast the global automotive gesture recognition system market to grow at a CAGR of 30.44% during the period 2017-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive gesture recognition system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the global automotive gesture recognition through face recognition, iris recognition, and fingerprint/leg recognition.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Cognitec Systems
• Continental
• HARMAN International (SAMSUNG)
• NXP Semiconductors
• Sony Depthsensing Solutions
• Visteon
Market driver
• Rising penetration of gesture controls in mid-segment vehicles
Market challenge
• Increased cost of developing and integrating gesture recognition systems in automotive
Market trend
• Inclusion of haptic feedback systems in vehicle infotainment systems
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
Fingerprint/leg recognition – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Iris recognition – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Face recognition – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by technology
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
Cognitec Systems
Continental
HARMAN International (SAMSUNG)
NXP Semiconductors
Sony Depthsensing Solutions
Visteon
..…..Continued
